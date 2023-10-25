Apply Today! 2023-2024 Internships Available

Inside Gymnastics Internship – Men’s NCAA Journalism Intern

Inside Gymnastics Magazine is looking for a self-starting, motivated individual who is passionate about the sport of gymnastics to join our team to assist with coverage during the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season, with the possibility of additional assignments during the Elite season. This individual will assist with a wide variety of tasks including conducting athlete interviews to be published on our website, live tweeting during competitions, publishing a weekly recap that includes the latest rankings, highlights and Inside Gymnastics ‘Gymnast of the Week’ and other tasks to be decided.

Requirements

College student with a primary focus in journalism, communications, sports information or a related field

Knowledge of collegiate and Elite-level gymnastics; knowledge of and an emphasis on men’s gymnastics

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment while understanding and upholding the professional guidelines and standards set forth by the company and the sports’ governing body

Familiarity with social media strategies and marketing

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Possess the ability to research, communicate, listen and ask questions

Strong project management and organizational skills

This is an unpaid remote internship with a time commitment of at least 12-15 hours a week; some night and weekend work is required with possible on-site event coverage included. Pending start date November 2023 with the possibility of contractual, part or full time employment as positive results are achieved and opportunities open, following the conclusion of the internship.

The company recognizes the right of employees to engage in activities outside of their employment that are of a private nature and unrelated to Inside Publications’ business. However, candidates must disclose any possible conflicts so that the company may assess and prevent potential conflicts of interest from arising.