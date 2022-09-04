Reigning women’s World team champions the United States will be among the first to perform as the battle for World titles and Olympic places for Paris 2024 gets underway at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships October 29 in Liverpool (GBR) in what promises to be the most unpredictable and hotly contested Worlds in years.
The USA, winners of every women’s team title going back to 2011, will lead off the nine-day spectacular inside the M&S Bank Arena. They will compete in the first subdivision of women’s qualification, determined by the results of the competition draw held September 2 at the FIG Office in Lausanne (SUI) in the presence of FIG Men’s and Women’s Technical Committee Presidents Arturs Mickevics and Donatella Sacchi. The U.S. women will begin on floor.
The championships begin October 29 with the first two of 10 subdivisions of women’s qualification, with the remaining eight subdivisions to compete October 30. Host Great Britain will compete in the tenth and final subdivision on day two of qualification, beginning on uneven bars and ending on vault.
The first of six subdivisions of the men’s qualification that takes place October 31 also includes the USA, along with Canada and Switzerland. The People’s Republic of China, winners of three of the last five men’s World team titles, will compete in subdivision two, beginning on high bar, alongside Great Britain, which will start on parallel bars. Japan, the 2015 World Champions, compete in subdivision three, starting on pommel horse.
Host Great Britain enters the first World Championships held on their home soil since Glasgow 2015 in fantastic form, with its members having recorded numerous triumphs at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer.
While final team selections are yet to be confirmed, the British men look set to be led by 23 year-old Joe Fraser, who earned three gold medals at the European Championships in Munich (GER), while Olympic team bronze medallists Alice Kinsella and Jessica Gadirova are the driving forces of a British women’s squad poised for success after golden performances this summer.
The Numbers and What’s At Stake
Twenty-four men’s and women’s teams and 49 female and 40 male All-Around gymnasts have qualified to compete in Liverpool via their continental championships held earlier this year. An additional 48 male and 32 female apparatus specialists advanced to the World Championships to compete as individuals via the FIG Apparatus World Cup series this spring.
Download the women’s and men’s lists of qualifiers for the championships under “Event Files”.
Fourteen World titles in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, including men’s and women’s Team and All-Around titles, in addition to 10 apparatus golds, are on the line in Liverpool. The top three nations that land on the team podiums will automatically earn team berths to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The qualification rounds will determine the eight teams that will contend for medals in the team finals November 1-2, as well as the 24 men’s and women’s All-Around finalists and eight apparatus finalists in each event.
The women’s All-Around final follows on November 3, while the men’s All-Around final will take place November 4. Apparatus finals for both men and women round off the championships November 5-6.
Liverpool will see the first World team competition since 2019, and the U.S. women, winners of every World team title since 2011, will once more present a formidable squad.
The People’s Republic of China, whose gymnasts won four of the seven individual men’s World titles last year in Kitakyushu (JPN), returns to international competition poised to recapture the men’s team title it last won in 2018. The field is expected to include a number of Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions and medallists, as well as defending World titlists from 2021. With so much to look forward to, anticipation is running high in the host city.
“The draw has set up some exciting head-to-heads between the nations and will help spectators firm up their plans to attend and cheer on their favourite gymnasts,” said Championships director Gemma Williams Fox. “Ticket sales have been buoyant on the back of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich, so we urge fans to book their seats without delay to ensure they can be part of the action.”
Photos by Lloyd Smith, Simone Ferraro and Grace Chiu
For more:
