The Numbers and What’s At Stake

Twenty-four men’s and women’s teams and 49 female and 40 male All-Around gymnasts have qualified to compete in Liverpool via their continental championships held earlier this year. An additional 48 male and 32 female apparatus specialists advanced to the World Championships to compete as individuals via the FIG Apparatus World Cup series this spring.

Download the women’s and men’s lists of qualifiers for the championships under “Event Files”.

Fourteen World titles in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, including men’s and women’s Team and All-Around titles, in addition to 10 apparatus golds, are on the line in Liverpool. The top three nations that land on the team podiums will automatically earn team berths to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The qualification rounds will determine the eight teams that will contend for medals in the team finals November 1-2, as well as the 24 men’s and women’s All-Around finalists and eight apparatus finalists in each event.

The women’s All-Around final follows on November 3, while the men’s All-Around final will take place November 4. Apparatus finals for both men and women round off the championships November 5-6.

Liverpool will see the first World team competition since 2019, and the U.S. women, winners of every World team title since 2011, will once more present a formidable squad.

The People’s Republic of China, whose gymnasts won four of the seven individual men’s World titles last year in Kitakyushu (JPN), returns to international competition poised to recapture the men’s team title it last won in 2018. The field is expected to include a number of Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions and medallists, as well as defending World titlists from 2021. With so much to look forward to, anticipation is running high in the host city.

“The draw has set up some exciting head-to-heads between the nations and will help spectators firm up their plans to attend and cheer on their favourite gymnasts,” said Championships director Gemma Williams Fox. “Ticket sales have been buoyant on the back of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich, so we urge fans to book their seats without delay to ensure they can be part of the action.”