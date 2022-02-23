Inside Gymnastics will be on-site for all of the Winter Cup events bringing you all of the action from Frisco! For our Nastia Liukin Cup preview, Click Here!Â

Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with AAI and Energym Music for Winter Cup as we present in-depth coverage of all the events and we sincerely thank them for helping make our coverage across all platforms possible.Â

Stars & Storylines for the 2022 Winter Cup

By Ashlee Buhler

And so it begins. The Road to Paris 2024 officially kicks off this weekend in Frisco, Texas with the 2022 Winter Cup. Itâ€™s the first major elite competition ofÂ the new quadrennium and our first look of the year at some of the stars of the next generation for Team USA.Â

On the menâ€™s side, 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer headlines the field and is primed to become the leader for the U.S. men heading into Paris. The last time we saw Moldauer compete was at the 2021 Arthur Gander Memorial when he edged out Russiaâ€™s Nikita Nagornyy for the All-Around crown. Just a month prior he fell short of the medal podium in Kitakyushu with a 4th place finish in the All-Around, but can take pride in knowing he notched the highest All-Around finish for a U.S. man in a decade at a World Championships. At the Winter Cup Moldauer will be gunning for the title, which he last won in 2019.