By Aoife Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics
Aoife is a native of Dublin, Ireland and graduated from Dublin City University in 2017 with a degree in English & History. A long time gymnastics fan, Aoife began a gymnastics blog whilst in college where she has interviewed gymnasts from the U.S., Australia, Ireland and the U.K., covered competitions and shared her love of the sport! When not writing about and watching gymnastics, Aoife can be found working in the aviation industry or traveling!
The 2022 European Championships will take place from August 11-21 2022 in Munich, Germany and we’re so excited to get things started!
The women’s competition which will comprise of both a junior and a senior competition will take place from August 11-14 whilst the men’s competition, which will also include both junior and senior gymnasts, will take place from August 18-21 2022. You can find the full schedule here:
First, we will take a look at some of the women’s routines to watch out for in Munich!
Jessica Gadirova (GBR) – Floor Exercise
Jessica will be looking to retain her European floor exercise title at this years Championships in Munich. Gadirova, who took the gold on floor at last year’s European Championships in Basel, Switzerland later became an Olympic bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games and made history with her British teammates by becoming the first British team to take a medal at an Olympic Games in 93 years. Gadirova looked strong and confident at the recent 2022 British Championships where she took gold in the All-Around, on vault and on floor exercise.
Giorgia Villa (ITA)- Uneven Bars
Villa has been on fire this year on uneven bars and her routine will be certainly one to watch in Munich. Villa is a beautiful gymnast on all events but her beautiful form is even more evident on the uneven bars where she holds stunning form on all of her release moves, dismount and handstands. She will be looking to improve from her 4th place finish on the event at last year’s European Championships and win gold on the event just as she did at the recent Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria.
Anna Lashchevska (UKR)- Balance Beam
Ukranian Anna Lashchevska is fresh from winning a silver and a bronze medal at the recent European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. Lashchevska will be competing in the junior competition in Munich and will be hoping to repeat her silver medal winning performance on the beam at this weekends European Championships and show off her stunning balance beam work!
Naomi Visser (NED)- Uneven Bars
Visser looked in top form during podium training in Munich and her uneven bars in particular looked stunning. Visser’s long lines are evident on the event and she combines this with breathtaking and risky release moves!
Morgane Osyssek (FRA)- Floor Exercise
Morgane recently took home a gold, silver and bronze medal from the 2022 French Championships and a silver and a bronze from the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria. It seems Morgane’s star is on the rise and she has been putting in a lot of hard work in the gym over the last number of months. She is full of power and really excels on vault and floor and her floor exercise in particular is looking quite impressive. She opens with a massive tucked double double and continues with that energy in both the tumbling and dance throughout the routine. If Morgane can control her power and stay in bounds on her passes, she will be one to watch on the event in Munich!
Angela Andreoli (ITA)- Balance Beam
Watch out world, Angela Andreoli is here! 16-year-old Andreoli is a first year senior but has the difficulty on beam to compete with the best in the world. At recent events this year, Andreoli has performed a 6.5 in difficulty on beam and has also excelled on floor exercise where she is performing massive difficulty as well. Andreoli is reminiscent of Italian legend and former world champion, Vanessa Ferrari. She is small and compact and full of power. Andreoli performs a massive laid out full twisting combination and finishes the routine with a dynamic full twisting double back. This girl is not messing around! Her big challenge in Munich will be keeping her nerve, controlling her power and performing on the big stage. If she can do that, she will be a force to be reckoned with!
Zsofia Kovacs (HUN)- Uneven Bars
Zsofia Kovacs has been a stalwart on the European gymnastics scene for the past number of years and the Hungarian is showing no signs of slowing down! Kovacs, who recently took home three gold medals from the Koper World Challenge Cup is one to watch on the uneven bars where she performs a great routine that can easily score in the mid 14 range and will certainly be a medal contender on the event. However, despite Kovacs being a great bar worker, she is also a fantastic All-Around gymnast and came to Munich with a floor routine packed with difficulty so she will be one to watch on this event as well!
Elisabeth Seitz (GER) – Uneven Bars
What’s an uneven bars final without Elisabeth Seitz? Over the past 11 years, there have been very few major bars’ finals that have not included the legend that is Elisabeth Seitz and I don’t expect Munich to be any different. Seitz was in top form at last Summer’s Olympic Games. She has not competed a lot since then however looked strong in podium training on the event and will undoubtedly be one to watch this weekend!
Photo Credit: Simone Ferraro
