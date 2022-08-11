The 2022 European Championships will take place from August 11-21 2022 in Munich, Germany and we’re so excited to get things started!

The women’s competition which will comprise of both a junior and a senior competition will take place from August 11-14 whilst the men’s competition, which will also include both junior and senior gymnasts, will take place from August 18-21 2022. You can find the full schedule here:

First, we will take a look at some of the women’s routines to watch out for in Munich!

Jessica Gadirova (GBR) – Floor Exercise

Jessica will be looking to retain her European floor exercise title at this years Championships in Munich. Gadirova, who took the gold on floor at last year’s European Championships in Basel, Switzerland later became an Olympic bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games and made history with her British teammates by becoming the first British team to take a medal at an Olympic Games in 93 years. Gadirova looked strong and confident at the recent 2022 British Championships where she took gold in the All-Around, on vault and on floor exercise.