Men’s Podium Training Day 1 Quotes!

The men took the floor today in 6 Subdivisions for their first of two podium training sessions. For many of the teams it was a day to get the feel of the equipment and arena, and to test skills as opposed to putting out full routines – although Team Japan was putting out full routines with stuck dismounts (their high bar sets were on fire) and putting on the most impressive display of the day. With the second podium training session on Saturday and competition beginning Monday, the men in particular need to pace themselves from now until go time!

Here’s what they had to say following training!

Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) on the pressure of being the defending World Champ on pommel horse:

“I don’t usually put pressure on myself at all when it comes to competitions like this. I did the work in the gym to qualify here. Whatever comes out of that is awesome. And should be good gymnastics.”

“I’m going to be going for a 16.6. I was training a 17.0 but just looking at playing it safe. I just seems like the smarter decision.”

For more: Nedoroscik Captures Pommel Horse Gold

Brody Malone (USA) on staying strong mentally here and the team’s journey to Liverpool:

“We had a really good travel day. We didn’t leave California until 5:30 in the afternoon, so we were able to get a full night of sleep beforehand. So this has been probably one of the easiest adjustment periods that I’ve had. So it’s been great, and equipment is good. I was very grateful to be able to go to Paris and kind of get to be on Gymnova. That was the first time I was on Gymnova, so bringing a little bit of that knowledge here, it helps a lot.”

“Today was just about getting a feel for the equipment and being as comfortable as possible. Tomorrow is all rest and recovery. It’s a mental break day. I think we’re going to do a team trip, probably go to the Beatles museum and get our minds out of the gym. You’ve got to let your mind take a little break. Then ready to go on Monday.”

Donnell Whittenburg (USA) on making it back to Worlds and team leadership:

“I definitely expected it of myself. It’s just a matter of obviously staying healthy enough to be able to perform the best I can. Obviously, if you’re not healthy, you can’t really do much, even how willing you are to try to get there. It’s going to be even more hard. So I was able to keep my body in great shape and try to stay as healthy as possible. But just getting back here feels great.”

“I want to kind of guide our two rookies, Colt (Walker) and Asher (Hong), just how Worlds goes, how the whole atmosphere will go, just to make sure that they’re comfortable, because had the same thing when I went to my first Worlds. I was in that position before. I like to see how my guys react in competition settings. If they need to get a little bit hyped I can be loud. But if they need to be calmed down I can also do that. What ever they need, I’m there.”

“Just be yourself. Everybody here deserves to be here. Don’t try to cut yourself short of anything. Everybody’s got their spot. Everybody’s world class. We didn’t make this team for no reason. We know what goes into making these teams and what we’re capable of collectively. So everybody has a role to play here. We’ve just got to go out there and do the best that we can for team success, and just let the outcomes be the outcomes.”

For more see: The Athlete Marathon

Felix Dolci (CAN) on his podium training session on Thursday and having a second day:

“Podium is usually just about getting used to the equipment and prepping for competitions, so that’s exactly what we did. There was some good and some bad, but I’m looking forward to correcting all the details.”

“I think it’s great. This one was really quick and we had to go really fast, so having a second try is really nice. It gives the guys a chance to get the show on the road out there.”

Yang Jiaxing (CHN) on his first World Championships:

“I feel good. My emotions are high, because the music is very loud and I like the music.I will compete on floor, pommel horse, vault and high bar. My favorite apparatus is floor.”

Joe Fraser (GBR) on how he has become successful:

“As a kid I wasn’t the best gymnast, I came last in our under-9s national competition, which Giarnni (Regini-Moran) actually won. But I worked really hard and that was one of the traits that made me different.

“I was happy to make mistakes – not always – but I was happy to make mistakes, push the boundaries. I truly believed that eventually I’d get consistency.”

Jake Jarman (GBR) on being at his first World Championships, highlights and goals:

“Missing out on the opportunity to go last year was disappointing. I injured myself and that put me in a good mindset to push towards all the major events we’ve had this year.”

“That was winning team gold in the European champs (in Munich). But the world stage is another level. You’ve got some amazing countries here, like China and Japan, they’re really good competitors.

“It’s been a busy year, a heavy year for us. But here we just want to qualify for the Olympics, so we need to get in the top three.”

Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) on his podium training session and goals:

“I need to improve a little bit more, especially on pommel horse, because I fell a few times.

“Pommel horse is the first apparatus in the qualifications, so I need to improve it. But overall, it’s OK.”

“I want to get the team gold medal and the all-around gold. I’m a little bit concerned about it, but I just want to focus on what I can do.

“Both my wrists are overworked because I practiced too much. My body is in pain, but I decided to compete. It’s difficult, I can’t control my body, so to get the gold medal will be difficult.”

On whether he feels any pressure as the Olympic all-around champion:

“That story is already past, so I just focus on this competition.”

Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) on the season so far:

“There have been a lot of learning curves, for sure. I’ve learned a lot about my gymnastics, how I perform, even how my personality is. Hopefully, I can put that learning into practice at these championships.”

On the growth of Irish gymnastics since he won world bronze on pommel horse in 2019:

“It’s good to see that bit of growth, even one more gymnast getting a medal, like in Paris for example (at the World Challenge Cup, when Eamon Montgomery won gold on floor). That’s doubled our results.

“Even though it is just one person, you can see the 100 per cent growth of the sport. It’s good to have Eamon out here with me as an apparatus specialist, and Dom (Dominick Cunningham) and Ewan (McAteer) as the all-rounders.

Caio Souza (BRA) on competing in Liverpool:

“The arena was fine. The competition here in Great Britain is always wonderful. I competed at Glasgow 2015 (World Championships) and the gym was pretty nice, like this.”

On his hopes for the Brazilian team:

“We hope to make the team final. Every guy has their own goals, but the team competition is the first one and we are fighting for that.

On what he hopes to do in Liverpool when he’s not competing:

“I don’t know if we’ll have time, but I want to go to the Cavern Club, because this is the city of the Beatles. They are a supergroup.”

Carlos Edriel Yulo (PHI) on how he felt during podium training:

“It was pretty tough today, a lot of struggles. The rotation is pretty quick. It’s not really that bad. I did everything I could for today. I made a lot of mistakes, but I know what I’m going to do tomorrow or at the next training.”

On the pressure of being a reigning world vault champion:

“Honestly, I’m still not used to it. I know some gymnasts look up to me, but it’s still a big thing for me.”

Stay tuned right here for updates, quotes and notes from podium training!

Quotes in part provided by the FIG.