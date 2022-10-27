Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
What’s at Stake in Liverpool? Worlds By the Numbers!
For all of you facts and figures enthusiasts out there, we took a look at some key numbers to keep in mind throughout the 2022 World Championships.
400+: Number of gymnasts competing
74: Number of countries competing
24: Men’s teams competing in Qualifications
Austria, USA, Canada, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Korea Republic, Great Britain, China, Spain, Japan, Ukraine, Romania, Netherlands, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Chinese Taipei, Belgium, Australia, France, and Hungary.
24: Women’s teams competing in Qualifications
USA, Belgium, Romania*, Spain, South Korea, Ukraine, Sweden, Australia, Hungary, Canada, China, Mexico, France, Finland, Netherlands, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, Hungary, Austria and Great Britain.
*Romania qualified but is no longer bringing a full team
3: Team berths to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for the men’s and women’s teams in finals.
14: Gold medals (2 team, 2 All-Around, 10 Event Finals) to be awarded.
10: Total number of NCAA Athletes competing (5 women, 5 men):
Jade Carey (USA/Oregon State), Leanne Wong (USA/Florida), Jordan Chiles (USA/UCLA), Csenge Bácskay (Hungary/Nebraska), Emma Spence (Canada/Nebraska)
Kenji Tamane (Canada/Nebraska), Colt Walker (USA/Stanford), Brody Malone (USA/Stanford), Asher Hong (USA/Stanford), Lais Najjar (Syria/Michigan)
9: Number of World Championships Elisabeth Seitz (GER) has competed in during her career.
8: Teams advancing to finals following Qualifications for the men and women.
8: The 8 highest-ranked teams – the finalists – will qualify for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
8(th): With Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Jade Carey (Oregon State) and Leanne Wong (Florida) making the Team USA squad, this will be just the eighth time that U.S. team members have competed as collegiate gymnasts and at the World Championships in the same calendar year.
6: 2020 Olympic Champions competing:
Hashimoto Daiki (JPN), All-Around & High Bar
Artem Dolgopyat (ISL), Floor
Zou Jingyuan (CHN), Parallel Bars
Rebeca Andrade (BRA), Vault
Nina Derwael (BEL) Uneven Bars
Jade Carey (USA) Floor
5: The number of consecutive World team titles the women of Team USA have won (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)
4: Up to 4 gymnasts can compete on each piece of apparatus in Qualifications, with the 3 highest scores combined to make up the total score.
3: In Team Finals, just 3 athletes per nation can compete on each apparatus, with all scores counting towards the final total.
11,000: Capacity in the M&S Bank Arena
640: Days Until the 2024 Olympics
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Grace Chiu for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Shilese Jones Earns Automatic Berth To Worlds
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last