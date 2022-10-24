Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Below is the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships. Links for live scoring and streaming will be added once they become available.
Saturday, October 29th – Women’s Qualification
- Sub 1 – United States & Belarus, Specialist Group 1 & 2
- 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
- Sub 2 – Romania & Spain, All-Around Group 7 & 12
- 9:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, October 30th – Women’s Qualification
- Sub 3 – South Korea and Ukraine, All-Around Group 1 & 14
- 9:30 a.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. ET
- Sub 4 – Sweden, Australia & Hungary, All-Around Group 9
- 11:00 a.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET
- Sub 5 – Canada & China, All-Around Group 5 & 10
- 12:45 p.m. GMT / 8:45 a.m. ET
- Sub 6 – France & Mexico, All-Around Group 2 & 13
- 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET
- Sub 7 – Netherlands, Finland & Japan, All-Around Group 8
- 5:00 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET
- Sub 8 – Argentina, Brazil & Germany, All-Around Group 4
- 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
- Sub 9 – Italy, Egypt & Taiwan, All-Around Group 3
- 8:15 p.m. GMT / 4:15 p.m. ET
- Sub 10 – Austria & Great Britain, All-Around Group 6 & 11
- 9:45 p.m. / 5:45 p.m. ET
Monday, October 31 – Men’s Qualifying
- Sub 1 – United States, Canada, Austria & Switzerland, All-Around Group 5 & 8
- 9:30 a.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. ET
- Sub 2 – Great Britain, South Korea, Kazakhstan & China, All-Around Group 2 & 6
- 11:30 a.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
- Sub 3 – Romania, Ukraine, Spain & Japan, All-Around Group 3 & 10
- 1:50 p.m. GMT / 9:50 a.m. ET
- Sub 4 – Netherlands, Italy, Colombia & Brazil, Specialist Group 1 & 2
- 3:50 p.m. GMT / 11:50 a.m. ET
- Sub 5 – Turkey, Taiwan, Egypt & Germany, All-Around Group 7 & 9
- 7 p.m. ET GMT / 3 p.m. ET
- Sub 6 – Australia, France, Hungary & Belgium, All-Around Group 1 & 4
- 9 p.m. ET GMT / 5 p.m. ET
Tuesday November 1 – Women’s Team Final (Top 8 Teams)
- 6:30 p.m GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday November 2 – Men’s Team Final (Top 8 Teams)
- 5:40 p.m. GMT / 1:40 p.m. ET
Thursday November 3 – Women’s AA Final (Top 24 From Qualifying)
- 6:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET
Friday November 4 – Men’s AA Final (Top 24 From Qualifying)
- 6 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET
Saturday November 5 – Women’s VT/UB, Men’s FX/PH/SR
- 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Sunday November 6 – Women’s BB/FX, Men’s VT/PB/HB
- 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Photo Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Shilese Jones Earns Automatic Berth To Worlds
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last