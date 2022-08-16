First Stop, Tampa! 2022 U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview

By Ashlee Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

New stars will emerge, new champions will certainly be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. It all begins in Tampa, Florida at the U.S. Championships!

In a normal four-year Olympic cycle, the new journey would have started exactly one year ago, but all eyes were on the gymnasts vying for Olympic berths after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Games by a year. Instead of spotlighting the incredible, rising talent of the next generation in 2021, we celebrated our incredible Olympians and their historic achievements. Suddenly under the lights and deemed eligible for an Olympics three years ahead of schedule, the first year seniors felt more like underdogs under extreme pressure finding their place than they did rising stars making their mark. 2022 finally feels more like their time — the very first page of an abbreviated Olympic chapter. Now is their time to shine.

For the Olympians and World team members of the last quad, the new journey starts here, too. The Olympic buzz has calmed and the athletes ready to give things another go have re-focused and re-charged. Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey and 2021 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong had stand-out NCAA seasons and either could very well win in Tampa if they compete all four events.

Wong won the recent U.S. Classic despite a fall going for the Bhardwaj on bars, with her trademark artistry and focus on full display. She’s upgrading, including a second vault, and her beam is better than ever. But what we loved most about Wong in Salt Lake was seeing a new lightness and fun on the Elite floor with her personality shining – quite a contrast to the pressure she was feeling last year to be sure. With four hit routines, Wong could take the title.

Carey looked better than ever in her rookie NCAA season with Oregon State, adding a touch of personality and flair to her already stellar sets and capturing three perfect 10s during the season. She also finished fourth in the All-Around and second on bars at the 2022 NCAA Championships. If she competes all four events and her full difficulty on vault and floor, Carey could easily walk away with her first national All-Around crown.

Still, this is the first major step for Wong and Carey in their next chapter as well, as they balance life as student-athletes and Elites for the first time with a strong field of challengers very hungry for the women’s title. 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles is coming off a bit of an up and down freshman year competing for UCLA, but if we’ve learned anything about Chiles, she’s a competitor and any time she’s on the floor, she’ll be in the mix. The perfect combination of fire and consistency is what got Chiles to Tokyo, and if she has it in Tampa, a podium finish is very, very possible.

With seven-time U.S. Champion Simone Biles’ competitive status still a question mark, the door is also definitely wide open for a new star to emerge. Could it be 2020 Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello, who hasn’t looked beyond these Championships as far as her Elite career, Skye Blakely, Konnor McClain or Shilese Jones? We can’t wait to see how it all plays out!

***

Overall, the lineup for Championships features a roster of Olympic talent, those who didn’t quite make their mark trying for Tokyo, and a refreshing mix of exciting, new faces all of which will make for a thrilling competition in Tampa where there is no clear-cut winner. New stories are about to be written and we’re right here for all of it!

We break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for Tampa!