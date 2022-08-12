First Stop, Tampa! 2022 U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview

By Ashlee Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

New stars will emerge, new champions will certainly be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. It all begins in Tampa, Florida at the U.S. Championships!

For the Olympians and World team members of the last quad, the Olympic buzz has calmed and the athletes ready to give things another go have re-focused and re-charged. We’ll look to see a battle between defending U.S. Champion and 2021 World high bar bronze medalist Brody Malone, 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer, 2022 Winter Cup Champion Vitaliy Guimaraes, 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus, and newcomer Asher Hong who took gold on rings at 2022 DTB Pokal Team Challenge, for the top spot. In addition, don’t count out Malone’s Stanford teammates Colt Walker, Riley Loos or Khoi Young, or up and coming powerhouse Fred Richard.

The name of the game for the men this year has been about adding difficulty to their routines to start the road to Paris now, rather than relying on testing new upgrades for the first time in an Olympic year. It’s something they’ve been focused on since the moment they stepped off the floor in Tokyo where the team finished fifth. Moldauer, who won the 2017 national All-Around title, says motivation to upgrade routines came from that finish more than anything else.

“Of course, it was always our dream to get on the podium but being there and seeing what’s going on, it actually helped boost us for the U.S. to know what we need to do to get competitive,” he said. “After the team competition, we all went back to our rooms and got our laptops out and made spreadsheets of routines we hope to have by the next Olympics and how we can get this team to really be competitive again. It was exciting no matter the podium or not and we really took back and put on paper where we needed to be.”

And while we still may see some falls as new skills are tested and the endurance for new routines is built, it will surely be exciting to see the bar once again raised and just who will rise to the occasion as this team comes together. With so much talent on the floor and waiting in the wings and Paris only two years away, Tampa will be another important test for the men, who are set on bringing home team hardware in the very near future.

“All of this together is a team effort. It’s going to be way more fun when you stand on the podium and look left and right and see your teammates there,” Moldauer said. “We all have this greater initiative as a team to do it together.”

We’re here for it. And as they say, Game On.

***

Overall, the lineup for Championships features a roster of Olympic talent, those who didn’t quite make their mark trying for Tokyo, and a refreshing mix of exciting, new faces all of which will make for a thrilling competition in Tampa where there is no clear-cut winner. New stories are about to be written and we’re right here for all of it!

We break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for Tampa!