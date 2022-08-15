First Stop, Tampa! 2022 U.S. Championships Junior Women’s Preview

By Ashlee Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

New stars will emerge, new champions will certainly be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. It all begins in Tampa, Florida at the U.S. Championships!

The junior division will provide a look at the rising talent of the U.S. team, the majority of which is eligible for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This competition is the next big leap in their journey.

Tiana Sumanasekera is a favorite for the title, despite this being her first U.S. Championships. With her stellar international success in the last year, including winning four gold medals at the 2022 Pan American Championships, it’s hard not to consider her a favorite for the title! There is also Ella Kate Parker, who has won the All-Around title at the last two Winter Cups and is now training alongside the Elite army that is WOGA. Could this be her year? Or will it be Jayla Hang, who won the 2022 U.S. Classic with an incredible performance that combined difficulty with clean precision?

Also in the mix will be Audrey Snyder, who placed 3rd All-Around at the U.S. Classic, and Dulcy Caylor, who made one heck of a debut by winning the All-Around title at the 2022 Pan American Championships!

No matter the outcome, it’s sure to be a thrilling competition in Tampa where the title is anyone’s for the taking! And a little taste of what is in store for the future!

***

We break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for Tampa!