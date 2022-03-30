In case you didn’t realize–we’re in for a close battle for the NCAA crown and conference championship weekend assured us of that! The top three teams in the nation, Oklahoma, Florida, and Michigan all won their respective conference titles with a score of 198.200 and 4th ranked Utah was not far behind–defending their title with a score of 198.000. We’re one step closer… Up next! NCAA Regionals!

