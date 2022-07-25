2022 Commonwealth Games – Who to Watch!

By Aofie Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics

Mark your calendars! The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28-August 8. Gymnastics will kick off on July 29 with subdivision one of the men’s team final and event qualification at 4 a.m. ET. For the full schedule, click here.

A little bit of history: The Games, which have been taking place since 1930, are a multi-sport event bringing together nations from around the British Commonwealth. It began in the form of the British Empire Games in 1930, which was then renamed the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954, the British Commonwealth Games in 1970 and eventually became the Games that we know today, the Commonwealth Games, in 1978.

There will be teams from England, Canada, Australia, Wales and Scotland among many others competing in Birmingham. Here we will take a look at some of the gymnasts you should keep an eye on during these Championships!

Jenna LaLonde (CAN)

New to the senior level, 16 year-old LaLonde is certainly one to watch out for in Birmingham. LaLonde, who won a silver medal on beam at the Canadian Championships in May, trains at Ottawa Gymnastics Centre under the tutelage of Melanie Major and has had a busy debut year on the senior stage. LaLonde competed in both Italy and Germany earlier this year and I am sure will be looking forward to getting another stamp in her passport when she heads to Birmingham!

Whilst LaLonde’s difficulty values are slightly low making medaling at the senior level difficult, it’s her style of gymnastics that should be watched! LaLonde has beautiful long lines complete with a pencil straight toe point and is a beautiful dancer on floor. She shows wonderful expression and personality throughout her floor routine and combines this with beautiful dance and acrobatic elements.

This youngster certainly has something special and although we may not see her on the podium, she is a joy to watch and displays beautiful gymnastics we love!