The stage is set for a post-Olympic showdown in Kitakyushu as the 2021 World Championships kick off October 18-24! Olympic champions Hashimoto Daiki (JPN), Angelina Melnikova (RUS) and Rebeca Andrade (BRA) are all slated to compete for All-Around and Event titles in Japan. The competition is also expected to feature one of the greatest male gymnasts of all time, Uchimura Kohei (JPN) in what may well be a legendary gymnastics finale for the two-time Olympic All-Around Champion, seven-time Olympic medalist and 21-time World medalist.

For the U.S., both the men and women are sending a roster of fresh faces mixed with experience. Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong  – both alternates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – will be joined by eMjae Frazier and Konnor McClain for the women.

DiCello posted the top All-Around score (55.350) on the first day of selection to secure an automatic World Championships berth. Frazier, McClain, and Wong were named to the team by the athlete selection committee based on criteria set forth in the event’s selection procedures. “I look forward to being part of this team because we’re the next generation and will start things off for everyone!” said Frazier.

“This will be the first senior World Championships competition for the members of this team, presenting a unique opportunity for each athlete,” said Annie Heffernon, USA Gymnastics’ Vice President of Women’s Gymnastics. “We are excited that they will be able to gain invaluable experience on the world stage.”

For the men, World individual bronze medalists Yul Moldauer (also a 2020 Olympic team member and floor finalist) and Donnell Whittenburg automatically qualified to the U.S. Men’s Artistic World Championships team based on their performances at the Worlds selection camp September 14-18. Pommel horse specialists Stephen Nedoroscik and 2020 Olympian and pommel horse finalist Alec Yoder also posted individual event scores that secured them automatic World team berths. The World Team Selection Committee named Alex Diab and 2020 Olympian and 2021 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone to the remaining team spots.

The U.S. Women compete at 12:00am ET on Monday, October 18 in the third of 10 Subdivisions. The U.S. Men start their competition in Subdivision 4 of 8 at 10:10pm ET, Tuesday, October 19. The Women’s All-Around will be contested on Thursday, October 21 at 5am ET and the Men’s All-Around on Friday, October 22 at 5am ET.

Below you will find the most recent complete qualifications and competition schedule available. Currently, there is no information on a public livestream for qualifications. We will update the television broadcast and livestream information as is confirmed and updated.

TV Schedule:

Women’s All-Around Final

  • Thursday, October 21 at 5:15am (Live on Olympic Channel)
  • Thursday, October 21 at 7pm ET (Taped coverage on NBCSN)

Individual Apparatus Finals

  • Saturday, October 23 at 5am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
  • Sunday, October 24 at 3:30am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
  • Sunday, October 24 at 1:30pm ET (Taped coverage on NBC)

Women’s Competition – Qualifications

Subdivision 1

9:45am Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

8:45pm ET, Sunday, October 17

China

Turkey

Israel

Uzbekistan

Subdivision 2

11:15am Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

10:15pm ET, Sunday, October 17 

Great Britain

Italy

Netherlands

Hungary

Subdivision 3

1:00pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

12:00am ET, Monday, October 18

USA

Canada

Norway

Croatia

Subdivision 4

2:30pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

1:30am ET, Monday, October 18

Switzerland

Portugal

Colombia

Iceland

Lithuania

Subdivision 5

4:00pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

3:00am ET, Monday, October 18

Japan

Ukraine

Taiwan

Denmark

Luxembourg

Subdivision 6

5:45pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

4:45am ET, Monday, October 18

Germany

Egypt

Austria

Finland

Ecuador

Subdivision 7

7:15pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18

6:15am ET, Monday, October 18

France

Romania

Sweden

India

Subdivision 8

9:45am Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19

8:45pm ET, Monday, October 18

Czech Republic

Azerbaijan

Slovenia

Hong Kong

Vietnam

Latvia

Subdivision 9

11:15am Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19

10:15pm ET, Monday, October 18

Brazil

Mexico

Ireland

Subdivision 10

1:00pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19

12:00am ET, Tuesday, October 19

Russia

South Korea

Slovakia

Men’s Competition – Qualifications

Subdivision 1

5:00pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19

4:00am ET, Tuesday, October 19

Germany

Spain

France

Greece

Bulgaria

Portugal

Subdivision 2

7:10pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19

6:10am ET, Tuesday, October 19

Russia

China

Ukraine

Hungary

Belgium

Slovenia

Hong Kong

Latvia

Subdivision 3

9:20am Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

8:20pm ET, Tuesday, October 19

Japan

Brazil

Switzerland

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Panama

Bangladesh

Subdivision 4

11:10am Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

10:10pm ET, Tuesday, October 19

USA

Taiwan

Netherlands

Lithuania

Belarus

Iceland

Syria

Subdivision 5

1:20pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

12:20am ET, Wednesday, October 20

Egypt

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Colombia

Thailand

Romania

Subdivision 6

3:10pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

2:10am ET, Wednesday, October 20

Great Britain

Turkey

South Korea

Canada

Vietnam

Ecuador

Ireland

Albania

Subdivision 7

5:20pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

4:20am ET, Wednesday, October 20

Italy

Croatia

Uzbekistan

Czech Republic

Finland

Denmark

Philippines

Subdivision 8

7:10pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20

6:10am ET, Wednesday, October 20

Israel

Cyprus

Austria

Sweden

Norway

India

Thursday, October 21, Women’s All-Around

6:00pm Kitakyushu

5:00am ET

Friday, October 22, Men’s All-Around

6:00pm Kitakyushu

5:00am ET

Saturday, October 23, Event Finals Day 1

4:10pm Kitakyushu

3:10am ET

Sunday, October 24, Event Finals Day 1

Men’s Floor

Women’s Vault

Pommel Horse

Uneven Bars

Still Rings

4:25pm Kitakyushu

3:25am ET

Sunday, October 24, Event Finals Day 2

Men’s Vault

Balance Beam

Parallel Bars

Women’s Floor

High Bar

4:25pm Kitakyushu

3:25am ET

*Podium training runs October 15-17 and follows the same schedule as qualifications.

Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Grace Chiu for Inside Gymnastics

