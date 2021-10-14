The stage is set for a post-Olympic showdown in Kitakyushu as the 2021 World Championships kick off October 18-24! Olympic champions Hashimoto Daiki (JPN), Angelina Melnikova (RUS) and Rebeca Andrade (BRA) are all slated to compete for All-Around and Event titles in Japan. The competition is also expected to feature one of the greatest male gymnasts of all time, Uchimura Kohei (JPN) in what may well be a legendary gymnastics finale for the two-time Olympic All-Around Champion, seven-time Olympic medalist and 21-time World medalist.

For the U.S., both the men and women are sending a roster of fresh faces mixed with experience. Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong – both alternates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – will be joined by eMjae Frazier and Konnor McClain for the women.

DiCello posted the top All-Around score (55.350) on the first day of selection to secure an automatic World Championships berth. Frazier, McClain, and Wong were named to the team by the athlete selection committee based on criteria set forth in the event’s selection procedures. “I look forward to being part of this team because we’re the next generation and will start things off for everyone!” said Frazier.

“This will be the first senior World Championships competition for the members of this team, presenting a unique opportunity for each athlete,” said Annie Heffernon, USA Gymnastics’ Vice President of Women’s Gymnastics. “We are excited that they will be able to gain invaluable experience on the world stage.”

For the men, World individual bronze medalists Yul Moldauer (also a 2020 Olympic team member and floor finalist) and Donnell Whittenburg automatically qualified to the U.S. Men’s Artistic World Championships team based on their performances at the Worlds selection camp September 14-18. Pommel horse specialists Stephen Nedoroscik and 2020 Olympian and pommel horse finalist Alec Yoder also posted individual event scores that secured them automatic World team berths. The World Team Selection Committee named Alex Diab and 2020 Olympian and 2021 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone to the remaining team spots.

The U.S. Women compete at 12:00am ET on Monday, October 18 in the third of 10 Subdivisions. The U.S. Men start their competition in Subdivision 4 of 8 at 10:10pm ET, Tuesday, October 19. The Women’s All-Around will be contested on Thursday, October 21 at 5am ET and the Men’s All-Around on Friday, October 22 at 5am ET.

Inside Gymnastics will provide coverage of the World Championships across our website and social media platforms, as well as our November/December issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.

Below you will find the most recent complete qualifications and competition schedule available. Currently, there is no information on a public livestream for qualifications. We will update the television broadcast and livestream information as is confirmed and updated.

