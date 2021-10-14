The stage is set for a post-Olympic showdown in Kitakyushu as the 2021 World Championships kick off October 18-24! Olympic champions Hashimoto Daiki (JPN), Angelina Melnikova (RUS) and Rebeca Andrade (BRA) are all slated to compete for All-Around and Event titles in Japan. The competition is also expected to feature one of the greatest male gymnasts of all time, Uchimura Kohei (JPN) in what may well be a legendary gymnastics finale for the two-time Olympic All-Around Champion, seven-time Olympic medalist and 21-time World medalist.
For the U.S., both the men and women are sending a roster of fresh faces mixed with experience. Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong – both alternates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – will be joined by eMjae Frazier and Konnor McClain for the women.
DiCello posted the top All-Around score (55.350) on the first day of selection to secure an automatic World Championships berth. Frazier, McClain, and Wong were named to the team by the athlete selection committee based on criteria set forth in the event’s selection procedures. “I look forward to being part of this team because we’re the next generation and will start things off for everyone!” said Frazier.
“This will be the first senior World Championships competition for the members of this team, presenting a unique opportunity for each athlete,” said Annie Heffernon, USA Gymnastics’ Vice President of Women’s Gymnastics. “We are excited that they will be able to gain invaluable experience on the world stage.”
For the men, World individual bronze medalists Yul Moldauer (also a 2020 Olympic team member and floor finalist) and Donnell Whittenburg automatically qualified to the U.S. Men’s Artistic World Championships team based on their performances at the Worlds selection camp September 14-18. Pommel horse specialists Stephen Nedoroscik and 2020 Olympian and pommel horse finalist Alec Yoder also posted individual event scores that secured them automatic World team berths. The World Team Selection Committee named Alex Diab and 2020 Olympian and 2021 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone to the remaining team spots.
The U.S. Women compete at 12:00am ET on Monday, October 18 in the third of 10 Subdivisions. The U.S. Men start their competition in Subdivision 4 of 8 at 10:10pm ET, Tuesday, October 19. The Women’s All-Around will be contested on Thursday, October 21 at 5am ET and the Men’s All-Around on Friday, October 22 at 5am ET.
Below you will find the most recent complete qualifications and competition schedule available. Currently, there is no information on a public livestream for qualifications. We will update the television broadcast and livestream information as is confirmed and updated.
Women’s All-Around Final
- Thursday, October 21 at 5:15am (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Thursday, October 21 at 7pm ET (Taped coverage on NBCSN)
Individual Apparatus Finals
- Saturday, October 23 at 5am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Sunday, October 24 at 3:30am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Sunday, October 24 at 1:30pm ET (Taped coverage on NBC)
Women’s Competition – Qualifications
Subdivision 1
9:45am Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
8:45pm ET, Sunday, October 17
China
Turkey
Israel
Uzbekistan
Subdivision 2
11:15am Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
10:15pm ET, Sunday, October 17
Great Britain
Italy
Netherlands
Hungary
Subdivision 3
1:00pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
12:00am ET, Monday, October 18
USA
Canada
Norway
Croatia
Subdivision 4
2:30pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
1:30am ET, Monday, October 18
Switzerland
Portugal
Colombia
Iceland
Lithuania
Subdivision 5
4:00pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
3:00am ET, Monday, October 18
Japan
Ukraine
Taiwan
Denmark
Luxembourg
Subdivision 6
5:45pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
4:45am ET, Monday, October 18
Germany
Egypt
Austria
Finland
Ecuador
Subdivision 7
7:15pm Kitakyushu, Monday, October 18
6:15am ET, Monday, October 18
France
Romania
Sweden
India
Subdivision 8
9:45am Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19
8:45pm ET, Monday, October 18
Czech Republic
Azerbaijan
Slovenia
Hong Kong
Vietnam
Latvia
Subdivision 9
11:15am Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19
10:15pm ET, Monday, October 18
Brazil
Mexico
Ireland
Subdivision 10
1:00pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19
12:00am ET, Tuesday, October 19
Russia
South Korea
Slovakia
Men’s Competition – Qualifications
Subdivision 1
5:00pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19
4:00am ET, Tuesday, October 19
Germany
Spain
France
Greece
Bulgaria
Portugal
Subdivision 2
7:10pm Kitakyushu, Tuesday, October 19
6:10am ET, Tuesday, October 19
Russia
China
Ukraine
Hungary
Belgium
Slovenia
Hong Kong
Latvia
Subdivision 3
9:20am Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
8:20pm ET, Tuesday, October 19
Japan
Brazil
Switzerland
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Panama
Bangladesh
Subdivision 4
11:10am Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
10:10pm ET, Tuesday, October 19
USA
Taiwan
Netherlands
Lithuania
Belarus
Iceland
Syria
Subdivision 5
1:20pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
12:20am ET, Wednesday, October 20
Egypt
Kazakhstan
Mexico
Colombia
Thailand
Romania
Subdivision 6
3:10pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
2:10am ET, Wednesday, October 20
Great Britain
Turkey
South Korea
Canada
Vietnam
Ecuador
Ireland
Albania
Subdivision 7
5:20pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
4:20am ET, Wednesday, October 20
Italy
Croatia
Uzbekistan
Czech Republic
Finland
Denmark
Philippines
Subdivision 8
7:10pm Kitakyushu, Wednesday, October 20
6:10am ET, Wednesday, October 20
Israel
Cyprus
Austria
Sweden
Norway
India
Thursday, October 21, Women’s All-Around
6:00pm Kitakyushu
5:00am ET
Friday, October 22, Men’s All-Around
6:00pm Kitakyushu
5:00am ET
Saturday, October 23, Event Finals Day 1
4:10pm Kitakyushu
3:10am ET
Sunday, October 24, Event Finals Day 1
Men’s Floor
Women’s Vault
Pommel Horse
Uneven Bars
Still Rings
4:25pm Kitakyushu
3:25am ET
Sunday, October 24, Event Finals Day 2
Men’s Vault
Balance Beam
Parallel Bars
Women’s Floor
High Bar
4:25pm Kitakyushu
3:25am ET
*Podium training runs October 15-17 and follows the same schedule as qualifications.
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Grace Chiu for Inside Gymnastics
