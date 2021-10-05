USA Gymnastics today announced the final U.S. team members for the 2021 Artistic and Rhythmic World Championships will be decided this week in Indianapolis, when six athletes train and compete for a spot on the women’s artistic team at selection camp October 7-10. The 2021 Artistic World Championships are slated to take place October 18-24 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Japan.

Attendees will take part in a full competition on October 8, and a competition setting will also be replicated on October 9 to help determine who will represent the U.S. in Kitakyushu. The women’s roster will be announced Saturday.

With the U.S. team coming off a six-medal performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a new fleet of next-generation athletes, including Olympic Team alternates Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong, will compete for one of four roster spots for this year’s World Championships. Participating athletes for this weekend’s team selection camp are listed alphabetically below.

Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center

Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Because this year’s World Championships directly follow an Olympic Games, they will feature only individual apparatus and all-around competitions. No team competition will be contested.

Inside Gymnastics will provide coverage of the selection camp and the World Championships across our website and social media platforms, as well as our November/December issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.