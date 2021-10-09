Olympic Alternates DiCello, Wong Lead Team to Kitakyushu

Kayla DiCello of Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics and Leanne Wong of Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express – both alternates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – will be joined by eMjae Frazier of Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center and Konnor McClain of Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics.

“This will be the first senior World Championships competition for the members of this team, presenting a unique opportunity for each athlete,” said Annie Heffernon, USA Gymnastics’ Vice President of Women’s Gymnastics. “We are excited that they will be able to gain invaluable experience on the world stage.”

DiCello posted the top All-Around score (55.350) on the first day of selection to secure an automatic World Championships berth. Frazier, McClain, and Wong were named to the team by the athlete selection committee based on criteria set forth in the event’s selection procedures.

DiCello led the field on vault (14.550), uneven bars (13.950) and balance beam (13.250) and overall, looked very well-prepared and ready to take on the best athletes in the world in Kitakyushu. Wong, who finished third in the All-Around with a 53.400, staged a fantastic comeback on bars on day two, and notched the highest score on floor day one performing with her trademark beauty and technique for a 13.800, just edging Frazier who scored a 13.700 with incredible strength and power in her tumbling. Wong’s 13.100 on beam landed her second behind DiCello in the event standings.

Frazier claimed the second spot in the All-Around with a 54.050 highlighted by a super high and stuck back handspring layout to two feet on beam and strong Yurchenko double full, while McClain finished fourth with a 52.000. McClain’s 14.500 on vault was the second-highest score of the day.

Olivia Greaves of Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre was named the non-traveling replacement athlete. Frazier, Greaves and McClain have been added to the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team.

The 2021 World Championships take place inside the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium. While the event will not feature a team competition, individual titles, including the all-around and apparatus championships, will be up for grabs.

