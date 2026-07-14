Breaking: 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee Announces Comeback!

14 Jul Breaking: 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee Announces Comeback!

Posted at 10:15h in 2026 U.S. Classic, News & Features by
By Christy Sandmaier
Vice President & Co-Publisher

“I KNOW WHAT I’M CAPABLE OF”

Two years out from the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion and 6-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee has announced her comeback to gymnastics in an Instagram post Tuesday morning simply captioned: “I’m back”

Lee joins her 2024 Olympic teammates Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera in the race for LA. Last month, Jordan Chiles told Inside Gymnastics she also hasn’t ruled out a comeback.

In the video post Lee noted: “This is more than a comeback… stay tuned.”

Photo: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine

The following is an excerpt from Inside Gymnastics’ 2024 Olympic Commemorative Issue

Together, They Rose

By Christy Sandmaier

In an Olympic Games that was undeniably epic in every way, Simone Biles was crowned the Women’s All-Around Champion. In doing so, she became the first woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics event twice in a non-consecutive Games, and joined legends Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia as the only three women to win Olympic All-Around titles twice. 

Her score of 59.131 was 1.199 more than silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (57.932). Suni Lee (USA), the reigning Olympic All-Around Champion, won bronze scoring 56.465.

All three women lit up the arena, all three with such remarkable stories of resilience and courage that we’ll long remember well after the Games. Each has had a piece in each other’s success, pushing limits, making each other better athletes, and elevating the sport to historic levels. Three women, all champions, inspired the next generation. Together, they rose and together, they have changed the sport forever.

The Inspiration

Since being crowned the 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion, Suni Lee’s journey has taken so many twists and turns to even get to the Bercy Arena, it’s beyond extraordinary. Determination, tenacity and resolve can only begin to describe her path to Paris and no one was more grateful than she was to return to the Games and compete on the All-Around stage. In fact, she was once so far away from her second Olympic dream, she nearly gave it all up. Overcoming illness, building back slowly and peaking at the perfect time, she’s now a two-time Olympic All-Around medalist.

“I really didn’t think that I would even get on the podium,” she said. “I went out there and I just told myself not to put any pressure on myself because I didn’t want to think about the past Olympics or even trying to prove to anybody anything. I’m so grateful that I had my coaches and, you know, having Simone here today definitely helped me a lot.” 

Guiding Suni through the Games was her belief in herself and on the final day she said, “This has been my redemption tour from the last Olympics.”

The Following is from our October 2024 50 Most Artistic Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.
The Queen. Determination, tenacity and resolve can only begin to describe Suni Lee’s path to Paris. She’s a true artist and has lifted the sport to new heights throughout her career. With her trademark beauty and poise, exceptional grace, execution and style, her presence on the competition floor is the essence of women’s artistic gymnastics.
This year, the emotion brought forth in her floor performance also told us so much about her journey, bringing us to tears the first time we saw it. The song choice, “Eye of the Untold Her” by violinist Lindsey Stirling, absolutely could not have been a more perfect backdrop for Suni’s story, and brought the crowd at the 2024 Olympic Trials to their feet as she made her second Olympic dream come true.
Stirling herself exclusively told PEOPLE magazine how Lee chose the song for her routine. “Back in January, I actually reached out to Suni via Instagram to see if she was looking for floor routine music,” Stirling said. “When she said she was, I shared a link to my unreleased album. Outside of my direct management team, she was the first person to hear my whole album. She wrote me back saying she was going to use ‘Eye of the Untold Her.’ ”
The violinist was also “stunned” by the announcers in Paris shouting out her name before Lee’s performance, which Stirling documented in an emotional reaction video on Instagram.
“I watched Suni’s floor routine in the team all around from my tour bus,” she said. “My dancers and I stayed on the bus to cheer her on. Once she started performing, I got super emotional. Tears were streaming down my face the whole time.”
Stirling also told PEOPLE she chalks up her reaction to being a longtime gymnastics fan and knowing Suni’s comeback from being sidelined due to her kidney disease. “She is a warrior, and she’s overcome so much to get back to the Olympics,” she says. “Suni truly embodies the message of what my song was written about, and she performed it so magically.”
Soaring to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, Suni became an overnight sensation. She brought new eyes and new excitement to collegiate gymnastics in 2022, competing for Auburn, and raising the level and awareness of the sport everywhere. Overcoming illness in 2024 after a tumultuous 2023 and against what seemed insurmountable odds, she’s now a two-time Olympic All-Around medalist, her legacy among the best ever secured forever. When it came time to decide, Suni Lee was, without question, our unanimous choice for our 50 Most Artistic Class of 2024 Cover.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
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