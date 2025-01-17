2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer Suspended by USADA For 16 Months

2020 Olympian, 2024 Olympic alternate and 2023 World team bronze medalist Yul Moldauer posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon he has been suspended for 16 months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a whereabouts violation.

Statement from Yul Moldauer on Instagram, January 16, 2025

“I want to personally share some important news with you before it becomes public.

I have received a 16-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a whereabouts violation. I want to be absolutely clear: I have never tested positive for any banned substances in my career. For over a decade, I have proudly upheld the values of clean sport and fair competition.

This suspension stems from missing three required whereabouts updates within a 12-month period. The first two tests were missed due to competitions, where they had drug testing stations, which I passed. The third violation happened after the Olympic Trials, as I was processing the disappointment of missing out on my second Olympic Games. During that time, I took a short break to reset mentally and physically. While in Florida, I was in the area but not at the exact location I had listed when a tester arrived, I was 45 minutes away and told him I was in the car and ready to drive and meet him, but he said he had only 15 minutes to wait which resulted in my third missed test.

This experience has been incredibly difficult, but it has also given me the chance to reflect, grow, and come back stronger. I am now in a better mental and physical place and more determined than ever to continue pursuing my goals.

This setback does not define me. My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.

I am committed to upholding the highest standards of athletics integrity and look forward to returning to competition stronger and wiser.

To my family, friends, sponsors, and fans- thank you for standing by me. Your support means everything and fuels my determination to rise above this.”

Later, Moldauer took to Instagram to clarify his original statement, which he has since deleted. The new statement, in part, reads:

A statement that hopefully helps you understand the questions that are floating around.

Thank you all for the nice messages as well.

“I want to say thank you to all of the people who are supporting me publicly and privately after being made aware of the suspension.

Sincerely, it’s very humbling to know that so many people care about me as both a person and an athlete. Unfortunately, I find myself needing to clarify my previous statement based upon some of the comments that are being posted. The previous statement that was released seems to imply that USADA or WADA, or the anti-doping officer was somehow responsible for my suspension due to either a bad system or some other type of error. That is about as far from the truth as possible. What I was trying to make clear to the gymnastics world was that I had never failed a drug test… ever… and my suspension was automatic due to three whereabout failures.

I am aware there are many young gymnasts and athletes who looked up to me and continue to look up to me. I owe them and everyone a clearer response than what I previously provided. I received the sixteen-month suspension because I had three Whereabout failures. Those failures are on me. I am responsible for following the rules completely and I fell short of that. It really is that simple. Do I wish I had done something a bit different and that I had been more careful? Absolutely. Accountability matters and I want the community to understand that it isn’t just the USADA holding me accountable, I am holding myself accountable as well.”

Addressing the appeals process, Moldauer went on to say: “I accepted the suspension with appeal because it was the right thing to do. I was in the wrong.”

The suspension means that Moldauer will miss the 2025 Winter Cup, 2025 U.S. Championships and will not be eligible to try and qualify for Team USA to compete at the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. He remains true to his resolve to represent the U.S. at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“One thing I certainly got right in my previous statement is that I am going to keep working and doing everything possible to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.”

For more on the USADA Whereabouts Submission Information, Click Here.