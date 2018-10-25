HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Don’t worry about missing a second of the action in Doha! A quick schedule of the events of each day of Worlds:

October 25: Day 1 of Men’s Qualifying

October 26: Day 2 of Men’s Qualifying

October 27: Day 1 of Women’s Qualifying

October 28: Day 2 of Women’s Qualifying

October 29: Men’s Team Final

October 30: Women’s Team Final

October 31: Men’s All-Around Final

November 1: Women’s All-Around Final

November 2: Day 1 of Apparatus Finals (men’s floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars)

November 3: Day 2 of Apparatus Finals (men’s vault, parallel bars, high bar; women’s balance beam, floor exercise)

Check out these links for the complete schedule for the competition, including streaming and television info:

Qualifications: https://www.usagymworlds.com/live/

Finals: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2018/10/22/gymnastics-world-championships-tv-schedule/

Be sure to follow along on social media! The competition’s official Twitter account is @DohaGym2018, and the corresponding hashtag is #DohaGym2018. Of course, you won’t want to miss our own Twitter feed, where we’ll be providing updates throughout the entire competition on @InsideGym!

The official Twitter account of the FIG: @gymnastics

The official website of 2018 Worlds: http://worldgymdoha18.com/

Live scoring: https://live.fig-gymnastics.com/schedule.php?idevent=13335

MEN’S COMPETITION

Who to watch in the team final: On the team scene, it’s shaping up to be another classic battle between China, Japan and Russia—while the United States has also fielded a talented team. Could they make it to the podium?

Who to watch in the all-around final: Perennial champion Kohei Uchimura won’t be competing in the all-around this year due to an injury, but there are several amazing challengers waiting in the wings: defending champion Xiao Routeng (CHN), Nikita Nagornyy (RUS), Sam Mikulak (USA), Kenzo Shirai (JPN), Artur Dalaloyan (RUS) and Lin Chaopan (CHN).

Who to watch on floor: Kenzo Shirai (JPN), Artur Dalaloyan (RUS)

On pommel horse: Max Whitlock (GBR), David Belyavskiy (RUS)

On still rings: Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE), Arthur Zanetti (BRA)

On vault: Ri Se Gwang (PRK), Artur Dalaloyan (RUS)

On parallel bars: Zou Jingyuan (CHN), Artur Dalaloyan (RUS), Oleg Verniaiev (UKR)

On high bar: Epke Zonderland (NED), Kohei Uchimura (JPN), Sam Mikulak (USA), Tin Srbić (CRO)

WOMEN’S COMPETITION

Who to watch in the team final: The United States should be in a tremendous position to add another gold to their collection of World team medals, while Russia, China and Japan should be in the hunt for medals as well.

Who to watch in the all-around final: Simone Biles is expected to win her fourth all-around gold, while her teammates Riley McCusker and Morgan Hurd could also definitely win a medal (but only one of them can qualify due to the two-per-country rule). Other contenders for all-around medals include, but are not limited to Canada’s Ellie Black, Japan’s Mai Murakami, France’s Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova.

Who to watch on vault: Simone Biles (USA), Shallon Olsen (CAN), Oksana Chusovitina (UZB)

On uneven bars: Nina Derwael (BEL), Aliya Mustafina (RUS), Riley McCusker (USA)

On balance beam: Simone Biles (USA), Chen Yile (CHN), Sanne Wevers (NED), Kara Eaker (USA)

On floor exercise: Simone Biles (USA), Mai Murakami (JPN), Brooklyn Moors (CAN)

TOP STORYLINES AT INSIDE GYM

Epke Zonderland’s unforgettable journey to Doha!

Could we see record-breaking performances in Doha?

Keep up with the latest social media buzz! Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5

Great Britain’s Becky Downie is ready for her comeback, complete with a new uneven bars routine and an unwavering goal of Tokyo 2020!

Check out more top stories and features on our site, including photo galleries from podium training through finals!

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE!