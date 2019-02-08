Inside Gym: What do you love most about competing for UCLA?

Grace Glenn: It’s an honor to just be a member of the UCLA Gymnastics team. My teammates and the alumni that came before us have represented this school remarkably and have given this program an incredible reputation. I feel so blessed to be a part of such an amazing and successful program.

Anna Glenn: I really love being able to practice, compete and spend time with the most fun, energetic, and loving team. It is definitely a special team to be a part of that has so many talented, unique, and driven personalities.

Inside: What is your favorite color?

Grace: My favorite color is red (even though I shouldn’t say that as a Bruin)

Anna: Blue

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Grace: “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne

Anna: “Crazy House” by James Patterson

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Grace: “The Parent Trap”

Anna: Marvel movies

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Grace: The number-one place on my bucket list right now is Japan, and I’m hoping to go with my family in 2020.

Anna: I’ve been to a few different countries over the years. When I was younger I went to London and Paris, which I really enjoyed. Definitely want to visit Japan and Italy, though.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Grace: Watching Carolina Panthers football.

Anna: Photography is something I’m really into as a hobby. I also really enjoy hanging out and spending time with my friends.

Inside: Do you have any pets?

Grace: No. I have horrible allergies.

Anna: No, but I’ve always wanted a dog.

Inside: What is your favorite food?

Grace: Dim sum.

Anna: I love all types of Asian food: dumplings, sushi, dim sum.

Inside: What music do you love listening to?

Grace: I love music in general, but I primarily listen to hip hop/R&B.

Anna: I love music. I listen to a lot of different genres, but a few of my favorite artists are Kasbo, Odesza, Sam Smith, and Khalid.

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Grace: Kyla Ross the Boss

Anna: Peng-Peng Lee and Kyla Ross

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Grace: Beam

Anna: Vault

Inside: What’s your favorite piece of advice you’ve received from Miss Val?

Grace: My favorite piece of advice from Miss V is to live like a champion both inside and outside the gym. She always talks about how important it is to be intentional with everything we do and every decision we make. It’s easy to act like a champion inside the gym, but it’s much harder outside the gym when there are more distractions. Her advice is a reminder to stay focused on your goals.

Anna: “Set extremely high goals attainable only through unwavering discipline. You will have a far greater chance for success than if you set medium goals.”

Photo by Richard Quinton / UCLA