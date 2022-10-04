Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
11 questions with Angela Andreoli: Get to know the 16-year old Italian spitfire ready to take the world by storm!
By Aoife Cassidy
Angela Andreoli — remember the name! The 16-year-old from Brescia, Italy has had quite the year so far. Andreoli, in her first year as a senior gymnast, helped the Italian team take gold at both the Mediterranean Games and European Championships. And in addition, she won bronze on vault at the Mediterranean Games and bronze on floor at the European Championships. Andreoli has slotted in perfectly to the already dynamite Italian team and has proved her worth to the tremendously talented group.
The Italians have been on the radar for a number of years as being ‘the team of the future’ due to the group of amazingly talented juniors coming through the ranks throughout the mid 2010’s. Now those juniors are the senior team and they are really hitting their stride. The team, comprised of the D’Amato twins, Giorgia Villa, Elisa Iorio and Martina Maggio as the main players, won bronze at the World Championships in 2019, gold at this years’ European Championships and just missed out on a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, placing 4th after a hard-fought battle with Great Britain.
Individually, the Italian women have also had success, taking home European, World, Youth Olympic and Olympic medals throughout the last quadrennium.
Andreoli seems to be fitting right in with these rockstars! This year, the youngster has performed the third highest difficulty in the world on both balance beam and floor exercise, performing a massive 6.5 on beam and 5.8 on floor.
Andreoli trains at the renowned Brixia club in Brescia, Italy just outside of the city of Milan. The club has produced a number of Italian national team members and world-renowned gymnasts including 2006 World champion and 2020 Olympic medalist, Vanessa Ferrari, current European All-Around champion, Asia D’Amato and Youth Olympic All-Around champion and World and European medalist, Giorgia Villa among a host of other well known names.
In a storybook kind of way, Italian gymnastics is coming full circle with the introduction of Andreoli on to the international stage. Andreoli was born in 2006, the year Ferrari burst onto the scene and took the World title. Now Andreoli, a gymnast with similar power and pizazz who trains at the very same club, seems to be following a similar trajectory!
Watch out world, Angela is coming!
Inside Gymnastics caught up with Angela to discuss her hopes for the upcoming World Championships, her thoughts on becoming European champion & more!
You’ve had a fantastic 2022 season so far! Looking forward to the 2022 World Championships in October, what are your hopes for these Championships and do you have any more goals for 2022?
I hope to perform to the best of my ability. This is a great opportunity for me!
The Italian team had an incredible performance at the 2022 European Championships, however the injury to Asia D’Amato was quite sad for all of you and for fans. How did you feel when you saw she had been injured?
I was very sad and also worried about her. We all really miss her and I hope that she will be able to return to the team as soon as possible.
How do you think the loss of Asia will affect the Italian team’s performance in Liverpool?
The absence of Asia will be a very big disadvantage, but we are optimistic.
Your difficulty values on balance beam and floor exercise are simply incredible, do you plan to make any changes to those routines or increase the difficulty any further?
Thank you! At the moment I don’t know, I’m still working.
You are an extremely powerful gymnast, has this always been something that has come natural to you?
I have always loved doing gymnastics. It does come naturally to me, but it also takes hours and hours of training.
How did it feel to become European Champion along with your teammates in Munich?
I was extremely happy. It was a wonderful experience and I will never forget it. I have to admit that at first it was hard to believe!
You were born in the same year that Vanessa Ferrari became the World All-Around champion, has she been an inspiration for you growing up? What other gymnasts have been an inspiration to you in your career?
Of course, she has always been an inspiration. She often encourages me to do my best. There are many other gymnasts that inspire me as well!
Currently, you are known for your balance beam and floor exercise work, do you hope to become known as an All-Around gymnast or remain as more of a specialist?
Yes, I hope to become an all-around gymnast.
The current Italian team is quite an amazing group of gymnasts. Tell me a little more about the team dynamic.
There is a great team spirit. We all get on well together. It’s true, sometimes there can be tensions and little arguments but that, I think, is normal in any group.
Tell me a little about your club and coaches! The Brixia club is very well known in Italy – what is it about this club that makes it produce such successful gymnasts?
My coaches are the most important coaches in the field of Italian artistic gymnastics. They are very experienced and very dedicated. Perhaps this is why the Brixia club has won a lot and has produced so many gymnasts.
And finally, tell me a little about your life outside gymnastics! Do you enjoy school? What are your plans for the future and what do you like to do to have fun?
Outside gymnastics I do not, in fact, have a lot of free time for other activities but when I do have some free time I like going to the city center and be with my family. I love reading and I find some time every evening for reading. Of course, school also takes up a lot of my time but I love going to school! Because of my training, I have an unusual timetable for school: I start at 4:30 p.m. and I usually finish at 6:30 in the evening. I would like to become a professional gymnast but I would also continue with my education and go to university.
Photo by Luigi Fardella
