Shannon Miller – It’s Not About Perfect: Competing for My Country and Fighting for My Life

With seven Olympic medals and nine World medals, Shannon Miller is one of the greatest gymnasts in U.S. history. She also has a law degree, is a survivor of ovarian cancer, and has a passion for helping women improve their health. In her book, Miller shares the fondest memories of her career, opens up about her post-gymnastics struggles, and details her battle with cancer. Whether you’re an athlete, the parent of an athlete, a coach—or maybe even none of the above—Miller shares wisdom and lessons we can all learn from!