10. A Victorious Podium!

With their noteworthy performances in Doha, the United States, Russia, and China have officially qualified full women’s teams to the 2020 Olympic Games!

#DohaGym2018 Women's Team Results:

1. USA – 171.629

2. Russia – 162.863

3. China – 162.396

4. Canada – 161.644

5. France – 161.294

6. Japan – 160.262

7. Brazil – 159.830

8. Germany – 159.428

USA, Russia and China earn team berths to #Tokyo2020 with their medals. pic.twitter.com/lXeQnMTGu1 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 30, 2018

“I think for all of us it’s just like a dream come true that we’ve been dreaming of this since we were little,” USA’s Riley McCusker said post-meet. “I think it’s just an amazing experience.”