Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about competing for Oklahoma?

Olivia Trautman: What I love most about competing for Oklahoma is the feeling after nailing a routine, knowing that I am representing the best school in the country. Also the amount of support that we receive at our competitions is incredible. I could not be more thankful to be given the opportunity to compete for this program.

Inside: What is your favorite color?

Olivia: My favorite color is pink.

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Olivia: My favorite book is The Hunger Games.

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Olivia: My favorite movie is “The Proposal.”

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Olivia: My favorite place to travel is Florida, because I enjoy going to the beach and it is always warm.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Olivia: Outside of the gym I like to go shopping and hang out with friends and family.

Inside: What is your favorite food?

Olivia: My favorite food is ice cream.

Inside: What music do you love listening to?

Olivia: I love listening to country music and pop music.

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Olivia: I would say that my gymnastics role models are Shawn Johnson and Maggie Nichols. [I look up to] Shawn Johnson because she is a super powerful gymnast, just like me, and ever sinse I was little, I have always watched her perform and I look up to her in many different ways. [And I admire] Maggie Nichols because she inspires me to be better inside the gym and outside the gym. We trained together in club and I have always wanted to be just like her. When I came to OU, she took me under her wing and has helped me become the best version of myself.

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Olivia: My favorite apparatus is floor, because I love tumbling and showing off my dance in my routine.