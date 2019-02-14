By Anna Rose Johnson
In this latest installment of our new “Fun Fact” series, we’ve caught up with standout Oklahoma freshman Olivia Trautman to chat about all of her favorite things, along with her gymnastics role models and what it’s like to compete for Oklahoma!
Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about competing for Oklahoma?
Olivia Trautman: What I love most about competing for Oklahoma is the feeling after nailing a routine, knowing that I am representing the best school in the country. Also the amount of support that we receive at our competitions is incredible. I could not be more thankful to be given the opportunity to compete for this program.
Inside: What is your favorite color?
Olivia: My favorite color is pink.
Inside: What is your favorite book?
Olivia: My favorite book is The Hunger Games.
Inside: What is your favorite movie?
Olivia: My favorite movie is “The Proposal.”
Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?
Olivia: My favorite place to travel is Florida, because I enjoy going to the beach and it is always warm.
Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?
Olivia: Outside of the gym I like to go shopping and hang out with friends and family.
Inside: What is your favorite food?
Olivia: My favorite food is ice cream.
Inside: What music do you love listening to?
Olivia: I love listening to country music and pop music.
Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?
Olivia: I would say that my gymnastics role models are Shawn Johnson and Maggie Nichols. [I look up to] Shawn Johnson because she is a super powerful gymnast, just like me, and ever sinse I was little, I have always watched her perform and I look up to her in many different ways. [And I admire] Maggie Nichols because she inspires me to be better inside the gym and outside the gym. We trained together in club and I have always wanted to be just like her. When I came to OU, she took me under her wing and has helped me become the best version of myself.
Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Olivia: My favorite apparatus is floor, because I love tumbling and showing off my dance in my routine.
Photos courtesy of Oklahoma Sports Communications
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com