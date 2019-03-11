By Anna Rose Johnson
In the newest installment of our “Fun Facts” series, we’ve caught up with spectacular Denver sophomore Lynnzee Brown to learn about all her favorite things—including her gymnastics role model, her new favorite apparatus, and what she loves about competing for Denver!
Photo by Brittany Evans/Denver Athletics
Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about competing for Denver?
Lynnzee Brown: I love being a part of a team on the rise. It is so rewarding to see the bigger picture of what my team and I are lucky to be a part of. We all take great pride in the mark we are making on Denver Gymnastics, for the gymnasts that came before us and for the gymnasts to come.
Inside: What is your favorite color?
Lynnzee: Yellow
Inside: What is your favorite book?
Lynnzee: Adultolescence by Gabbie Hanna
Inside: What is your favorite movie?
Lynnzee: Forrest Gump
Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?
Lynnzee: California
Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?
Lynnzee: I like to dance around to music, both by myself and with friends.
Inside: What is your favorite food?
Lynnzee: I’m really liking sushi at the moment.
Inside: What music do you love listening to?
Lynnzee: I love anything by Beyoncé!
Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?
Lynnzee: Dominique Dawes
Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Lynnzee: Normally I would say floor because I love to dance, but recently it’s beam, because I’ve worked so hard to get better at [it].
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com