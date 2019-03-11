Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about competing for Denver?

Lynnzee Brown: I love being a part of a team on the rise. It is so rewarding to see the bigger picture of what my team and I are lucky to be a part of. We all take great pride in the mark we are making on Denver Gymnastics, for the gymnasts that came before us and for the gymnasts to come.

Inside: What is your favorite color?

Lynnzee: Yellow

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Lynnzee: Adultolescence by Gabbie Hanna

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Lynnzee: Forrest Gump

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Lynnzee: California

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Lynnzee: I like to dance around to music, both by myself and with friends.

Inside: What is your favorite food?

Lynnzee: I’m really liking sushi at the moment.

Inside: What music do you love listening to?

Lynnzee: I love anything by Beyoncé!

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Lynnzee: Dominique Dawes

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Lynnzee: Normally I would say floor because I love to dance, but recently it’s beam, because I’ve worked so hard to get better at [it].