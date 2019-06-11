By Anna Rose Johnson

In the latest installment of our “Fun Facts” series, we’ve caught up with USA’s Emma Malabuyo, a 16-year-old from Texas Dreams who recently won four medals at the 2019 Jesolo Trophy. In this quick Q&A, Malabuyo chats with us about the books she enjoys reading, the places she loves to travel, and her gymnastics role models!

Subscribe Today

Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about elite gymnastics?
Emma Malabuyo: What I love most about elite gymnastics is having the opportunity to travel to different countries and compete internationally.  I love meeting and making new friends from all over the world.

Inside: What is your favorite color?
Emma: Turquoise

Inside: What is your favorite book?
Emma: The Sun is a Star and The Hunger Games

Inside: What is your favorite movie?
Emma: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?
Emma: I love traveling back to California to visit my friends and family. I also love vacationing in Hawaii.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?
Emma: I enjoy shopping, hanging out with friends, reading and taking naps.

Inside: What is your favorite food?
Emma: Pizza and sushi

Inside: What music do you love listening to? 
Emma: Pop, rap and alternative

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?
Emma: My coach, Kim Z., Peng-Peng Lee, and Kyla Ross

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Emma: Beam and floor

Inside Gymnastics is your all-access pass to everything gymnastics! Subscribe/renew today and make sure you don't miss an issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!

Subscribe
Subscribe Today!

Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com