Inside Gymnastics: What do you love most about elite gymnastics?

Emma Malabuyo: What I love most about elite gymnastics is having the opportunity to travel to different countries and compete internationally. I love meeting and making new friends from all over the world.

Inside: What is your favorite color?

Emma: Turquoise

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Emma: The Sun is a Star and The Hunger Games

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Emma: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Emma: I love traveling back to California to visit my friends and family. I also love vacationing in Hawaii.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Emma: I enjoy shopping, hanging out with friends, reading and taking naps.

Inside: What is your favorite food?

Emma: Pizza and sushi

Inside: What music do you love listening to?

Emma: Pop, rap and alternative

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Emma: My coach, Kim Z., Peng-Peng Lee, and Kyla Ross

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Emma: Beam and floor