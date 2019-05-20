Inside: What do you love most about elite gymnastics?

Alyona: I love that elite gymnastics has given me lifelong friendships and incredible memories.

Inside: What are your favorite colors?

Alyona: Purple and red

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Alyona: I’ll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Alyona: There are too many good movies to just pick one.

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Alyona: I love traveling to Russia because all my family is there. I also loved Italy, because it’s where I had my first international assignment. I would like to visit Bora Bora in the future.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Alyona: I like to hike, take naps, and watch Netflix.

Inside: What is your favorite food?

Alyona: I just love food.

Inside: What music do you love listening to?

Alyona: Country and today’s hits.

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Alyona: Nastia Liukin, Aliya Mustafina, and Viktoria Komova.

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Alyona: It depends on the day but I would say bars.