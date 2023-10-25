2023 World Championships Commemorative Issue!

Full Circle, Biles Wins Her Sixth All-Around Crown

With a combined total of 34 World & Olympic medals, Simone Biles is now the most decorated gymnast EVER — man or woman!

10 years ago in the Sportpaleis Antwerpen, she made her World Championship debut in the very same arena where she made her return to international competition this week for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics. Tonight, she won her sixth World All-Around title. The absolute best in the world and the absolute best athlete this sport has ever seen in women’s competition.

Her legacy in the sport is secure and second to none. Tonight was about one more title, one more moment on her terms – standing centerfloor the queen saluted and took her place in history once again. A brilliant and beautiful moment not just in gymnastics but in all of sport.

The 7-time Olympic medalist and now 27-time World Championships medalist first returned to the competition floor at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic in August and looked as if she never left, sending her trademark Yurchenko double pike into the stratosphere, winning by over five points, and all-but-silencing anyone who ever questioned her ability to once again be the absolute best in the world. Three weeks later at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Biles looked absolutely undeniable.

Vaulting into history beginning with one of the most beautiful Chengs of her career with a landing that looked all-too-easy, Biles was in command of her own destiny and ready to show the World once more time. A 15.100 for the Cheng and Biles was off and running on a quest that took her straight to the top.

She scored a 14.333 on bars (she missed the connection out of the Maloney and looked slightly rushed during the routine), and a 14.433 on beam. As the final competitor of the night, the crowd roared as Biles stepped up to the stage and prepared for her crowning moment. The tumbling sky-high – a stumble on a leap element that left her undeterred, amazed and still smiling as she shook it off – and as she hit her final pose the score was nothing more than a mere formality. There was simply an air around Biles tonight from the get-go, almost as if she was performing in a dream. Except this was real, complete with a standing ovation, tears on the podium and once again, gold.

Yes, this was Biles on her own terms. Trusting herself in a dominating and record-breaking performance that may well never be matched.

Winning silver was Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. The 2022 All-Around champion rocked a Cheng of her own for a 14.7 to launch her medal efforts, and after a nearly 15-minute wait for Ellie Black’s (CAN) score, Andrade performed beautifully on bars (14.5). Beam (13.500) was a mix of her power and artistic style and despite a few balance checks, still one of the very best routines in the world as a complete performance. Her triple Y turn to stag jump on floor was one of the most beautiful dance combinations performed not only tonight, but ever. Andrade’s energy and passion for the sport are truly a gift and her final chapter in the sport is yet to be written.