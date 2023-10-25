25 Oct Where Are They Now? Luisa Blanco + A Look Back at U.S. Championships in the October Issue!!
Features Sneak Peek!
Where Are They Now? Life Beyond the Competition Floor
In this issue, we kick off a new series, Life Beyond the Competition Floor. We’ll be catching up with former competitive gymnasts who have trail-blazed incredible paths in life and we’ll share what they learned along the way and how gymnastics helped set them up for success. In October, we’ll launch the series with former Michigan gymnast Justin Toman.
Plus! All of your favorite memories and moments from the 2023 U.S. Championships as we look back and look ahead to the road to Paris in 2024!
From President & Publisher Chris Korotky
In this issue, we kick off a new series, Life Beyond the Competition Floor. We’ll be catching up with former competitive gymnasts who have trail-blazed incredible paths in life and we’ll share what they learned along the way and how gymnastics helped set them up for success.
And I’m really happy to debut the series with an athlete who we covered in the early days of Inside Gymnastics magazine, former Michigan gymnast Justin Toman. During his competitive days, I always admired Justin for his tenacity on the competition floor, his incredible work ethic, his attitude as he battled injuries and adversity, and his humble persona. After hanging up his competitive grips (though he still practices gymnastics – more on that in the article!) Justin has risen through the ranks at Pepsi Co, one of the largest and most admired companies with an incredible global presence, where he now serves as Head of Sports Marketing. In that role, he oversees sports marketing initiatives for the company’s broad portfolio of brands and has brokered deals with some of the largest sports organization in the country, including the NFL and NBA. He also works closely with sponsored athletes, who are some of sports’ biggest stars, Lebron James among them.
Justin welcomed me to the Pepsi headquarters in White Plains, New York where we got to catch up on all things gymnastics and talk about how the sport shaped so many areas of his life. We’re excited to share his journey, beyond the competition floor, in this issue!
Special Features
Special Mini Poster! Countdown to Paris
Your 2024 Olympic Calendar is here!
More Than She Ever Imagined
By Christy Sandmaier
Newly crowned Colombian National Champion Luisa Blanco embraces a fifth year for ‘Bama while pursuing her Olympic dream.
The Climb: Coming Back
By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT, MA, CSCS
Why stop at one Olympics? Plus tips to come back healthy after time off.
The Stars Came Out In San Jose
Our favorite moments from the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!
Standing O!
By Christy Sandmaier
Simone Biles soars in her quest for her eighth National All-Around title.
Home Floor Advantage
By Christy Sandmaier
Stanford’s Asher Hong takes the top spot in San Jose.
Succeeding From Bow to Toe, Leanne Wong Is Better Than Ever
By Ashlee Buhler
From the moment she walked into the SAP Center Leanne Wong was beaming with joy and doing some of the best gymnastics we’ve ever seen her do.
And so much more!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up
- Breaking Down the Code featuring Yul Moldauer
- People, Places and Faces Bonus!
- Shannon Says
- My Gymnastics Journal!
- Industry Insider
- & More!!!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Available Back Issues Through our App!
Just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.