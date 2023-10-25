Where Are They Now? Luisa Blanco + A Look Back at U.S. Championships in the October Issue!!

From President & Publisher Chris Korotky

In this issue, we kick off a new series, Life Beyond the Competition Floor. We’ll be catching up with former competitive gymnasts who have trail-blazed incredible paths in life and we’ll share what they learned along the way and how gymnastics helped set them up for success.

And I’m really happy to debut the series with an athlete who we covered in the early days of Inside Gymnastics magazine, former Michigan gymnast Justin Toman. During his competitive days, I always admired Justin for his tenacity on the competition floor, his incredible work ethic, his attitude as he battled injuries and adversity, and his humble persona. After hanging up his competitive grips (though he still practices gymnastics – more on that in the article!) Justin has risen through the ranks at Pepsi Co, one of the largest and most admired companies with an incredible global presence, where he now serves as Head of Sports Marketing. In that role, he oversees sports marketing initiatives for the company’s broad portfolio of brands and has brokered deals with some of the largest sports organization in the country, including the NFL and NBA. He also works closely with sponsored athletes, who are some of sports’ biggest stars, Lebron James among them.

Justin welcomed me to the Pepsi headquarters in White Plains, New York where we got to catch up on all things gymnastics and talk about how the sport shaped so many areas of his life. We’re excited to share his journey, beyond the competition floor, in this issue!