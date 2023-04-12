New Heights!
Sensational. Star-studded. Spectacular. The 2023 NCAA Gymnastics season was truly a season like no other. We saw student athletes rise above all expectations, new pressures, and level up their performances week after week all culminating in the most competitive postseason and incredible NCAA Championships ever. We saw scoring controversies dominant social media, headlines we couldn’t have imagined and new storylines rise above the fold. We celebrate it all in our 2023 NCAA Commemorative Issue!
Features Sneak Peek!
As a new NCAA chapter was signed, sealed and delivered this year, we will remember the 2023 Season for each athlete’s journey and passion, and their impeccable drive to be their very best selves, not their final results. They rose to the occasion in their support of each other and in their performances and at the end of the day, they did it beautifully. In our NCAA Commemorative Issue, we take a look back at the competition, storylines and the fan-favorite moments you chose that created an unforgettable collage of memories to cherish forever and are sure to inspire generations to come! It’s a Must-Have collector’s edition!
Who will grace the cover? Check back often for the reveal!
Special Features
Jordan Chiles – Turning the Page
Special NCAA Photo Gallery and Photo Features
Breaking Down the Code
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
Guest Column by Kathy Johnson Clarke
And so much more including a First Look at the all new Inside Gym On Tour!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up
- People, Places and Faces Bonus!
- Picture Perfect
- My Gymnastics Journal!
- Industry Insider
- & More!!!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics;
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!