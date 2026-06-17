17 Jun Jordan Chiles Is THAT Girl. Volume 3 Issue Preview!
Features Sneak Peek!
Volume 3 of Inside Gymnastics magazine stars THAT GIRL Jordan Chiles!
In this all-new in-depth interview, Jordan shares what she wants us to know about this stage in her career— “I definitely think about what 25-year-old Jordan is going to do, one hundred percent,” Jordan Chiles ponders as she eyes the future. “I’m just so much in my peace era and still navigating coming off of the NCAA season, and everything else [in my world]. I try to stay in the present as best as possible because those memories are things that I’ll forever cherish.”
This jam-packed issue also features an incredible super Freeze Frame feature on LSU’s Kailin Chio, spotlights and interviews with Fred Richard, Maggie Slife, Faith Torrez, 2026 NCAA Champions Oklahoma and Stanford, the CGA HOF, Joscelyn Roberson, and Oklahoma men’s gymnastics’ secret weapon, Logan. You’ll also see all of the results from our 2026 NCAA Fan’s Choice Poll + all of our regular features!
PUBLISHER’S PAGE
FROM CHRISTOPHER KOROTKY PRESIDENT AND PUBLISHER
Our Cover STAR! Back when Instagram Takeovers were just gaining popularity, one of the first we hosted on our platform featured Jordan Chiles during her club gymnastics days. Ever a star in competition, I remember feeling that the takeover offered such a unique window into her world and that her light shined just as brightly off the competition floor as it did on it. She gave our followers a glimpse into ‘A Day in the Life,’ and she was so genuine and self-assured.
I think that authenticity in every aspect of her life is what has propelled Jordan to a level of stardom that reaches far beyond the gymnastics world. Fans really got to know her story during a challenging Paris Olympic Games and then through her memorable run on Dancing with the Stars. Along the way, people connected with her in a special way and saw how she earned the moniker ‘THAT GIRL!’
Jordan hasn’t shied away from taking fans along for the journey. Through the highs and lows, she has remained transparent and open, sharing her story candidly through her book, public appearances, media profiles, and now in this very special cover story for Inside Gymnastics.
Jordan has truly become a household name and a bona fide star through her athletic prowess, magnetic personality, and impact across so many arenas. One incredible chapter has come to a close as her wildly successful NCAA career at UCLA concludes. No matter what she tackles next, she’ll approach it with the same vigor, passion, and determination that have defined every step of her journey. The medals, championships, television appearances, and accolades tell part of the story. But Jordan’s greatest impact may be the way she inspires people to embrace who they are, chase big dreams, and show up authentically, no matter the circumstances.
Jordan, thank you for always inspiring – we’re honored to have you grace this issue’s cover.
FROM CHRISTY SANDMAIER, VICE PRESIDENT AND CO-PUBLISHER
The conclusion of an NCAA season always sends me into a reflective mood. The buildup to the season starts earlier and earlier now, allowing us the incredible opportunity to spotlight even more student-athletes every year. It’s such a joy connecting with them beyond their results, and getting to know them as people who inspire all of us. At the 2026 Men’s NCAA Championship, so many moments stood out to me. The spirit of the crowd that showed up in support of all of the teams with cheers that, at times, made the atmosphere feel like an Olympic Trials, was incredible. Stanford’s win cemented their legacy and their brotherhood was on full display during the press conference. Fred Richard’s clear love for his team and the sport, and attending the CGA Hall of Fame, all brought me so much joy. As did meeting Oklahoma’s secret weapon, Logan. See more on page 41 in the issue about that!
What ultimately stood out most to me was the team from Greenville. Their head coach, Zach Peters, a Nebraska alum, was recently named assistant coach at his alma mater. Peters launched Greenville’s men’s gymnastics program in October 2021. This season, he guided the Panthers to the program’s first-ever Eastern College Athletic Conference title, and finished the season ranked No. 10, the highest end-of-season ranking in program history. In Champaign, the team stayed on the floor longer than any other after the qualifying rounds, knowing it would be their last time competing together. They took in the moment with tears, hugs, and too many group photos to count. I couldn’t take my eyes off them, only imagining how much they achieved together meant. It once again reminded me that there’s absolutely nothing like watching men’s gymnastics live, and how grateful these athletes are to have the opportunity to compete in the sport they love. And how lucky we are to cover it.
COVER STORY PREVIEW!
“I definitely think about what 25-year-old Jordan is going to do, one hundred percent,” Jordan Chiles ponders as she eyes the future. “I’m just so much in my peace era and still navigating coming off of the NCAA season, and everything else [in my world]. I try to stay in the present as best as possible because those memories are things that I’ll forever cherish.” Reflective of the past with an eye on the future, but fully living in the present with a newfound appreciation of all the sport of gymnastics and all life has to offer, Chiles is a generational athlete who is inspiring so many, well beyond the confines of sport.
Wise beyond her years, she’s an Olympic gold medalist, an NCAA Champion, a New York Times Best-Selling author and a pop culture icon. She’s lived an epic journey full of more adventures than most have in a lifetime. And after a whirlwind two years since the Paris Olympics where the world got to know her name and her story, what Chiles wants you to know most is that she’s just now truly coming to terms with all she’s accomplished. And perhaps her greatest achievement is reaching that mental state where she knows that anything that comes next–inside or outside the gym–is squarely on her terms. It’s what’s driving the next chapter in her life.
Whether that’s pursuing the road to LA or not, she’s keeping that close. For now. And that’s exactly how it should be. It’s her headline, her story, her timeline. For all she’s achieved, her “That Girl” era is far from over. It might just look a little different… “To be in my “That Girl” era has been remarkable,” she continued. “It’s been something that I get to tell my kids one day, ‘Hey, your mom had this era that was so magnificent that people were just in awe of her.’ Continue to be you, continue to indulge in every moment that you have, and trust your process.”
See the full story in the current issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Click Here to Order!
THE LINEUP
24 Freeze Frame “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! You can’t find enough words to describe Kailin Chio on vault!” – John Roethlisberger, ESPN
26 What Jordan Chiles Wants You To Know Most
BY CHRISTY SANDMAIER
From trailblazing the NCAA and Elite worlds, to TIME’s 100 Most Influential, 2026 AAI Award winner and Inside Gymnastics guest editor for a day, Jordan Chiles shares the moments she’s cherished so far, with a hint of what’s next.
30 Fred Richard, Hail To The Victor!
BY CHRISTY SANDMAIER AND NATE SALSMAN
Since capturing the 2026 NCAA All-Around Championship and winning the 2026 Nissen Emery Award, Fred Richard has celebrated two huge milestones. And made one very bold statement.
34 Together As One
BY NATE SALSMAN
The Oklahoma Sooners and Faith Torrez continue their championship legacy.
35 Earned, Not Given
BY CHRISTY SANDMAIER
In a season that was never a given, Stanford rose to every challenge in Champaign.
37 Joscelyn Roberson Transfers To Georgia, Eyes LA
BY NATE SALSMAN
Quite possibly the biggest piece of NCAA offseason transfer news came from World Champion Joscelyn Roberson.
39 “A Dream Come True” Maggie Slife Rewrites The Record Book
BY SARAHY MORA RINCON
Maggie Slife’s rise has done more than rewrite the Air Force record books. It’s helped push the Falcons onto women’s collegiate gymnastics’ biggest stage for the first time in program history.
41 Team IMPACT + The Sooners’ Secret Weapon: What Matters Most
BY CHRISTY SANDMAIER
At the 2026 Men’s NCAA Championship, a very special teammate cheered on the Sooners with all his heart.
45 CGA Hall Of Fame Class of 2026 Celebrates Tradition, Legacy & Leadership
BY CHRISTY SANDMAIER
Honoring the individuals and teams whose legacies shaped NCAA men’s gymnastics across generations, the CGA’s third annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony brought together legends.
47 Inside Gymnastics’ NCAA Fan’s Choice! We asked, you voted! Here are your 2026 NCAA Fan’s Choice Winners with a special note on LSU’s Konnor McClain by Nate Salsman
+ All of our regular features including:
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up
- People, Places and Faces
- Shannon Says
- In The Know With John Roethlisberger
- Industry Insider
- Fundraising Fundamentals
Photos by Lloyd Smith
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