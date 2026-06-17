Volume 3 of Inside Gymnastics magazine stars THAT GIRL Jordan Chiles!

In this all-new in-depth interview, Jordan shares what she wants us to know about this stage in her career— “I definitely think about what 25-year-old Jordan is going to do, one hundred percent,” Jordan Chiles ponders as she eyes the future. “I’m just so much in my peace era and still navigating coming off of the NCAA season, and everything else [in my world]. I try to stay in the present as best as possible because those memories are things that I’ll forever cherish.”

This jam-packed issue also features an incredible super Freeze Frame feature on LSU’s Kailin Chio, spotlights and interviews with Fred Richard, Maggie Slife, Faith Torrez, 2026 NCAA Champions Oklahoma and Stanford, the CGA HOF, Joscelyn Roberson, and Oklahoma men’s gymnastics’ secret weapon, Logan. You’ll also see all of the results from our 2026 NCAA Fan’s Choice Poll + all of our regular features!

PUBLISHER’S PAGE

FROM CHRISTOPHER KOROTKY PRESIDENT AND PUBLISHER

Our Cover STAR! Back when Instagram Takeovers were just gaining popularity, one of the first we hosted on our platform featured Jordan Chiles during her club gymnastics days. Ever a star in competition, I remember feeling that the takeover offered such a unique window into her world and that her light shined just as brightly off the competition floor as it did on it. She gave our followers a glimpse into ‘A Day in the Life,’ and she was so genuine and self-assured.

I think that authenticity in every aspect of her life is what has propelled Jordan to a level of stardom that reaches far beyond the gymnastics world. Fans really got to know her story during a challenging Paris Olympic Games and then through her memorable run on Dancing with the Stars. Along the way, people connected with her in a special way and saw how she earned the moniker ‘THAT GIRL!’

Jordan hasn’t shied away from taking fans along for the journey. Through the highs and lows, she has remained transparent and open, sharing her story candidly through her book, public appearances, media profiles, and now in this very special cover story for Inside Gymnastics.

Jordan has truly become a household name and a bona fide star through her athletic prowess, magnetic personality, and impact across so many arenas. One incredible chapter has come to a close as her wildly successful NCAA career at UCLA concludes. No matter what she tackles next, she’ll approach it with the same vigor, passion, and determination that have defined every step of her journey. The medals, championships, television appearances, and accolades tell part of the story. But Jordan’s greatest impact may be the way she inspires people to embrace who they are, chase big dreams, and show up authentically, no matter the circumstances.

Jordan, thank you for always inspiring – we’re honored to have you grace this issue’s cover.