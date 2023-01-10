Exceeding Expectations! – Ellie Black Elevates Canada To New Heights

When the chalk dust settled and the final score flashed on the scoreboard, Canada’s Ellie Black couldn’t stop the tears from streaming down her face. The dream she had been chasing for the last decade had finally come to fruition at the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool. Surrounded by her teammates; the bronze medal being draped around their necks for the first time in history — it’s a moment forever etched in her memory.

As the age-old saying goes, the third time’s the charm, but for team veteran and leader Black, it turns out the seventh time was the charm – despite all the obstacles. If there was ever a year where Canada could have made excuses for not being at their best – it was this one – but that’s simply not the kind of team they are.

Our January/February 2023 issue celebrates Ellie’s incredible journey with an emotional in-depth interview!

Showtime In Vegas!

With a star-studded field of competitors across all four subdivisions, reigning National Champs Oklahoma looking close to postseason ready, Auburn’s Suni Lee looking better than ever and scoring a 10 on beam in what she says is her final NCAA season as she makes her run for Paris 2024, and a history-making performance as Fisk took the floor for the first time ever in collegiate competition, the Super 16 was worth every ounce of the hype. We saw dynamic difficulty, originality and an elevated performance level from every team. Our Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith captured these stunning images in an early season preview to what promises to be the most exciting and competitive season yet in NCAA women’s gymnastics!