Exceeding Expectations! Ellie Black Elevates Canada To New Heights – Our January/February 2023 Issue features the amazing Ellie Black! We go behind-the-scenes of her incredible and emotional journey, and dreams come true in Liverpool.
Features Sneak Peek!
Exceeding Expectations! – Ellie Black Elevates Canada To New Heights
When the chalk dust settled and the final score flashed on the scoreboard, Canada’s Ellie Black couldn’t stop the tears from streaming down her face. The dream she had been chasing for the last decade had finally come to fruition at the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool. Surrounded by her teammates; the bronze medal being draped around their necks for the first time in history — it’s a moment forever etched in her memory.
As the age-old saying goes, the third time’s the charm, but for team veteran and leader Black, it turns out the seventh time was the charm – despite all the obstacles. If there was ever a year where Canada could have made excuses for not being at their best – it was this one – but that’s simply not the kind of team they are.
Our January/February 2023 issue celebrates Ellie’s incredible journey with an emotional in-depth interview!
Showtime In Vegas!
With a star-studded field of competitors across all four subdivisions, reigning National Champs Oklahoma looking close to postseason ready, Auburn’s Suni Lee looking better than ever and scoring a 10 on beam in what she says is her final NCAA season as she makes her run for Paris 2024, and a history-making performance as Fisk took the floor for the first time ever in collegiate competition, the Super 16 was worth every ounce of the hype. We saw dynamic difficulty, originality and an elevated performance level from every team. Our Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith captured these stunning images in an early season preview to what promises to be the most exciting and competitive season yet in NCAA women’s gymnastics!
2022 Readers’ Choice Awards
We asked, you voted, and the results are in! As we celebrate the sport we love and the incredible achievements of all of the athletes who inspire us every day, we’ll reveal your choices for the 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards. Congratulations to all of the nominees and the winners!
Lexi Zeiss – Learning to Be Successful and Loving Every Moment!
“At the beginning of the season, I was still learning where I needed to be to be successful. And Sarah and all the coaching staff at TCT really helped me figure that out and learn about myself and where I needed to be to compete at my best. Because in training I was looking so good, and I just needed to trust my gymnastics [in competition].”
After a huge 2022, Lexi Zeiss is looking ahead to a big 2023! We go behind the scenes of her lead up to Liverpool!
Special Features
Cirque du Soleil – Drawn to Life
Breaking Down the Code
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
All-New! Industry Insider for Coaches, Club Owners & Directors including:
Level Up with Frank Sahlein + Growing Up Gymnastics – The Values Learned and Benefits for Boys in the Sport – Olympian John Roethlisberger Shares His Take!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up
- People, Places and Faces
- Picture Perfect
- New! My Gymnastics Journal!
- & More!!!
