Our September/October issue features all of the action from the 2022 U.S. Championships including photo galleries, quotes, stats, storylines and more! Plus! Your All-Access Pass to the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool! Who’s going? Who are we watching? We look at the Top 10 Storylines to Follow!
Features Sneak Peek!
The Road to Paris is in full swing! Our September/October 2022 issue is jam-packed with all of the stars, skills, storylines and behind-the-scenes action that shaped the competition for the men and the women at the U.S. Championships including Brody Malone’s dominating performance, Donnell Whittenburg capturing the second automatic berth to Worlds for the men, Jordan Chiles’ comeback, the historic finish in the women’s senior All-Around ranks and several Suni Lee sightings!
Ready to Rock in Liverpool!
Schedules, stars, stats – we’ve got the scoop on who to watch as the World comes together in Liverpool October 29-November 6! We’ll look at the Top 10 Storylines to follow in one of the most wide-open and unpredictable Worlds we’ve seen to date!
Plus!
Self, Team, Together – College State of Mind
The Balancing Act Can we successfully balance winning while supporting athlete wellness?
Breaking Down the Code – Curran Phillips
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
All-New! Industry Insider for Coaches, Club Owners & Directors!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Chalking Up: Quotables from around the Gymnastics Community
- Inside Buzz
- People, Places and Faces
- Chalking Up
- Picture Perfect
- New! My Gymnastics Journal!
- & More!!!
Photos by Simone Ferraro, Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!