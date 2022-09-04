The Road to Paris is in full swing! Our September/October 2022 issue is jam-packed with all of the stars, skills, storylines and behind-the-scenes action that shaped the competition for the men and the women at the U.S. Championships including Brody Malone’s dominating performance, Donnell Whittenburg capturing the second automatic berth to Worlds for the men, Jordan Chiles’ comeback, the historic finish in the women’s senior All-Around ranks and several Suni Lee sightings!