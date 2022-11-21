What a Wonderful Worlds! Our 2022 Worlds Commemorative (December) issue features all of the action from the 2022 World Championships including photo galleries, quotes, stats and more in our All-Access Pass to behind the scenes in Liverpool! + NCAA Preview and Kathy Johnson Clarke’s “An NCAA Code of Points and Judging Concept Proposal”
Features Sneak Peek!
Welcome to Our World! History Made in Liverpool
The 51st World Gymnastics Championships were billed as “Where seeing meets believing. Welcome to Our World.” As Liverpool welcomed the world’s very best, a celebratory yet fervent spotlight shone on the 400+ incredible athletes gathered and looking to create their own storylines on the Road to Paris 2024. We cheered on those seeking redemption and those who achieved personal victories. We celebrated those who at last held the medal they’ve so long sought, sharing moments so public, yet so private, joyful and emotional with the world. We predictably saw dynamic new stars emerge and thrilling rivalries renewed on a global stage.
We look back at it all and so much more in this jam-packed Commemorative Issue!
Special 2022 Worlds Commemorative Section
Welcome to Our World!
We look back at the storylines and fan-favorite moments that created an unforgettable collage of memories to cherish forever at the 51st World Gymnastics Championships including:
10 Moments We Loved In Liverpool!
Coronation Complete – A King & Queen Are Crowned!!
Game On! Team USA Is Golden Once Again!
China Rising
Owning Every Moment!
2022 Worlds Medalists & Results
Plus!
2022 NCAA Quick Hits Preview!
Guest Column: The Perfect Time to Redefine By Kathy Johnson Clarke – 1984 Olympic balance beam bronze medalist and long-time gymnastics television commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke presents her proposal to reevaluate and redefine the NCAA scoring system.
Breaking Down the Code – Rhys McClenaghan
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
All-New! Industry Insider for Coaches, Club Owners & Directors including:
Level Up with Frank Sahlein + Club Spotlight: Intown Stars
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Chalking Up: Worlds By the Numbers
- Inside Buzz
- People, Places and Faces
- Picture Perfect
- New! My Gymnastics Journal!
- & More!!!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; LSU Athletics (Haleigh Bryant)
