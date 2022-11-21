Welcome to Our World! History Made in Liverpool

The 51st World Gymnastics Championships were billed as “Where seeing meets believing. Welcome to Our World.” As Liverpool welcomed the world’s very best, a celebratory yet fervent spotlight shone on the 400+ incredible athletes gathered and looking to create their own storylines on the Road to Paris 2024. We cheered on those seeking redemption and those who achieved personal victories. We celebrated those who at last held the medal they’ve so long sought, sharing moments so public, yet so private, joyful and emotional with the world. We predictably saw dynamic new stars emerge and thrilling rivalries renewed on a global stage.

We look back at it all and so much more in this jam-packed Commemorative Issue!