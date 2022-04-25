A Season Like No Other!
Relive all of the magic of the 2022 NCAA Season in our first-ever Inside Gymnastics magazine Special Edition NCAA Commemorative Issue!
Features Sneak Peek!
Our May/June 2022 Special Edition NCAA Commemorative issue is jam-packed with all of the stars, storylines and stunning photos from the 2022 NCAA Season. You’ll see in-depth features and interviews with OU’s Ragan Smith, Florida’s star and 2022 All-Around Champion Trinity Thomas, Michigan’s AA Champ Paul Juda, the scoop on Oklahoma’s and Stanford’s team championships and so much more!!!
Plus!
Dear Graduates by Ebee Price
The Suni Factor
Megan Skaggs’s Tiny Bow Project and the NIL Impact
One Last Pass – Our Super Senior Tribute!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Chalking Up: NCAA Champs By the Numbers
- Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
- In the Know with John R
- Inside Buzz
- & More!!!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!