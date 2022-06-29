The Road to Paris has begun! Our August 2022 issue is jam-packed with all of the stars, skills and storylines shaping the competition for the men and the women at the U.S. Championships in August as we deliver your All-Access Pass – ones to watch, mad skills, predictions, who should go to Worlds, quotes and more!

Plus! We do a deep dive into USA Gymnastics’ new high performance leadership team: Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.

“Being in involved in that capacity and trying to make a difference – knowing the pluses and minuses of what I had in my career, knowing that I had a really good insight into the Elite program, training, judging and all of those different factors – I’ve been through so many different factors in my career – the amount of experience that I have, it was just good time to make that transition, to continue to help make changes.” – Chellsie Memmel