Features Sneak Peek!
The Road to Paris has begun! Our August 2022 issue is jam-packed with all of the stars, skills and storylines shaping the competition for the men and the women at the U.S. Championships in August as we deliver your All-Access Pass – ones to watch, mad skills, predictions, who should go to Worlds, quotes and more!
Plus! We do a deep dive into USA Gymnastics’ new high performance leadership team: Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.
“Being in involved in that capacity and trying to make a difference – knowing the pluses and minuses of what I had in my career, knowing that I had a really good insight into the Elite program, training, judging and all of those different factors – I’ve been through so many different factors in my career – the amount of experience that I have, it was just good time to make that transition, to continue to help make changes.” – Chellsie Memmel
My Gymnastics Journey, My Gymnastics Dreams – A Day in the Life of Level 10 Isabelle Roberts
Special Advertorial: Our 2022 Lovely Leotard and Uniform Challenge!
This year marks our 10th annual installment of the Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard & Apparel Challenge! To commemorate the 2022 celebration and the 20th Anniversary of Inside Gymnastics magazine, we selected a color palette spotlighting our company’s branding featuring the cyan, white, navy and metallic silver! We are so honored to share our celebration with you, together with the indelible spirit of all of the athletes who inspire us!
Leotard and uniform manufacturers were challenged with creating unique, one-of-a-kind designs (that incorporated the Inside Gymnastics logo, of course!) and they delivered in an EPIC way with stunning, unique designs we are so incredibly proud to showcase! Thank YOU to our amazing advertising partners who make this feature possible every year!
- Chalking Up: Quotables from around the Gymnastics Community
- Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
- In the Know with John R
- Inside Buzz
- Breaking Down the Code
