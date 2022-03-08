The April 2022 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine celebrates our Winter Cup Stars and Storylines with special features on Yul Moldauer, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Konnor McClain and so much more!
Our April issue is jam-packed with new in-depth features and interviews with U.S. men’s team leader Yul Moldauer and rising star Konnor McClain, who captured the 2022 Winter Cup title for the senior women.
Take a look back at the highlights from Frisco with our photo gallery including Vitaliy Guimaraes, eMjae Frazier, Ella Kate Parker and more!
The issue also gets candid with LSU freshman Aleah Finnegan! “Aleah is a rising star! We’ve been fortunate to have the luxury of bringing her along slowly her freshman year, but we are already seeing the tremendous impact she can make. Her long-term impact on this program is limitless, and I don’t mean just her gymnastics.” – LSU Head Coach Jay Clark
Fisk University makes history as the first HBCU college gymnastics program
To get the gymnastics program off the ground running, Fisk’s athletic director, Dr. Larry Glover worked behind the scenes with numerous advisers, including Rutgers head coach Umme Salim-Beasley and Derrin Moore, the founder of the leading organization for inclusivity in the sport, Brown Girls Do Gymnastics.
For prospective college gymnasts nearing high school graduation, finding a college that suits both their academic and athletic desires is the biggest goal. There are over 80 programs all around the country to choose from. However, for Black gymnasts, there is something more to consider; a piece of history they can’t be a part of.
It was during a period of segregation in the United States (before the Civil Rights Act of 1964) when many institutions of higher education would strictly limit or flat out prohibit Black students from enrolling. In response, Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) were created to provide equal opportunity for people of color. There are now over 100 HBCUs across the country for prospective college students to choose from. None of them, however, have a gymnastics program.
That is until now.
+ All of our regular features including:
- Chalking Up: NCAA Numbers to Know Heading to Postseason
- Breaking Down the Code – Brody Malone (USA)
- Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
- Chellsie’s Challenge with Chellsie Memmel – New!!!
- Inside Buzz
