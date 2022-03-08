Plus! Sneak Preview: Fisk The First!

Fisk University makes history as the first HBCU college gymnastics program

To get the gymnastics program off the ground running, Fisk’s athletic director, Dr. Larry Glover worked behind the scenes with numerous advisers, including Rutgers head coach Umme Salim-Beasley and Derrin Moore, the founder of the leading organization for inclusivity in the sport, Brown Girls Do Gymnastics.

For prospective college gymnasts nearing high school graduation, finding a college that suits both their academic and athletic desires is the biggest goal. There are over 80 programs all around the country to choose from. However, for Black gymnasts, there is something more to consider; a piece of history they can’t be a part of.

It was during a period of segregation in the United States (before the Civil Rights Act of 1964) when many institutions of higher education would strictly limit or flat out prohibit Black students from enrolling. In response, Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) were created to provide equal opportunity for people of color. There are now over 100 HBCUs across the country for prospective college students to choose from. None of them, however, have a gymnastics program.

That is until now.