The Sept/Oct 2019 issue of Inside Gymnastics features all of the top storylines coming out of Kansas City + 9 Things to Watch at 2019 Worlds + so much more!!!
Photo by Lloyd Smith
Features
2019 U.S. Championships Headliners and Highlights
By Chris Korotky, Christy Sandmaier and Gina Pongetti Angeletti
From features on six-time all-around U.S. Champions Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak, spotlights on MyKayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee, conversations with USA Gymnastics President & CEO Li Li Leung and National Team Coordinator Tom Forster, photo galleries, quotes and more – we’ve got Kansas City covered!
9 Things to Watch at 2019 Worlds
By Anna Rose Johnson
The World Championships the year before the Olympics is always the most exciting Worlds of the quad. With the competition shaping up to be just as much or more about who isn’t competing as much as who is, one thing is for sure, history will be written and the athletes ready to set the stage for Tokyo!
High Flyin’, Free Stylin’
By Chris Korotky
The next installment in our Performance at Sea Series, journey with us to meet Germany’s Felix Hirt whose passion for performance combined with a background in gymnastics, trampoline and diving has propelled him to new heights!
Plus!
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller, In the Know with John Roethlisberger, the Inside Buzz, Chalking Up, Picture Perfect and more!!!
