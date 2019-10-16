By Chris Korotky, Christy Sandmaier and Gina Pongetti Angeletti

From special features on the record-setting performance of 25-time World Medalist (and five-time gold medalist in Stuttgart) Simone Biles, the World Champion Russian Men’s Team and Team USA Women, 5 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Didn’t), a conversation with Olympic medalist Kathy Johnson Clarke on all things artistry and the state of The Code, exclusive photo galleries, a mini poster of the GOAT, notes, quotes and more – we take you back to Stuttgart and on the Road to Tokyo!