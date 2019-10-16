The Nov/Dec 2019 Issue of Inside Gymnastics features all of the storylines, memories and moments we loved from the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany! From record-setting performances to controversial judging decisions and more, we have you covered!!!
Features
SPECIAL SECTION! 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STORYLINES, HEADLINERS AND HIGHLIGHTS!
By Chris Korotky, Christy Sandmaier and Gina Pongetti Angeletti
From special features on the record-setting performance of 25-time World Medalist (and five-time gold medalist in Stuttgart) Simone Biles, the World Champion Russian Men’s Team and Team USA Women, 5 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Didn’t), a conversation with Olympic medalist Kathy Johnson Clarke on all things artistry and the state of The Code, exclusive photo galleries, a mini poster of the GOAT, notes, quotes and more – we take you back to Stuttgart and on the Road to Tokyo!
Plus!
SHANNON SAYS WITH SHANNON MILLER, IN THE KNOW WITH JOHN ROETHLISBERGER, THE INSIDE BUZZ, CHALKING UP, FREEZE FRAME, BREAKING DOWN THE CODE, PICTURE PERFECT AND MORE!!!
