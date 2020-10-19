BONUS ROUND! The November 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics celebrates Chellsie Memmel’s
extraordinary journey to a comeback!
Features
Bonus Round! Our November issue celebrates Chellsie Memmel’s extraordinary journey to a comeback with an in-depth interview! Plus! We had so much fun at our photo shoot with Chellsie it was hard to narrow down the choices! Which image will make the final cover? Order today to find out!
The issue also features:
Leading to Listen
Rutgers head coach Umme Salim-Beasley discusses the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s diversity and inclusion committee.
Any Given Athlete, Any Given Sport – A Call to Action to Save Men’s NCAA Gymnastics and Olympic Sports
An inside look at the call to action and ongoing conversation about the current state of men’s NCAA gymnastics and all Olympic sports.
Plus!
JAG Gymnastics Walking the Talk – We go inside JAG with President and CEO Anne Josephson
+ All of our regular features including:
Chalking Up – Featuring an interview with Athlete A producer Jennifer Sey
Breaking Down the Code – featuring Morgan Hurd (USA)
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
The Inside Buzz
& More!!!
***Special Note to our Subscribers: We know some of you have experienced significant, frustrating delays over the past several months related to timely deliveries of your subscriptions. While we did experience both print and warehouse delays during the height of the pandemic, followed by postage delays, we are working diligently to fulfill those orders and remedy any missed orders. Please email info@insidepubs.com with your subscription delivery inquiries and concerns. We sincerely thank you for your patience and loyalty during these times and for being part of our Inside Nation!
ShopInsideNation.com for our limited time offer: Subscribe For 3 Years and the Chellsie Memmel issue is FREE with code CELEBRATE!!!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!