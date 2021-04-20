In our May/June 2021 issue of Inside Gymnastics we interview two-time World team gold medalist and balance beam finalist Kara Eaker!

It’s well-known that making the women’s team is more difficult than competing in the Games themselves and one could see Eaker on the four-person team or taking the specialist spot. But, just as she takes her routines one skill at a time, she is taking this summer’s competitions one meet, one opportunity at a time. And after that, it’s off to Utah to compete for the Red Rocks where she says she’s looking forward to “experiencing competing in a more team-centered environment, excitement, friendship, and school spirit!”

We chatted with Eaker in April, where she opened up about the past year, what’s made her stronger, and the balance that’s become her trademark.

The issue also features:

Wolverines Win!

Unfinished business. That was the motto for the Michigan women’s gymnastics team in a season that began with uncertainty and presented obstacle after obstacle as it unfolded. It could have been an opportunity to make excuses or surrender to the circumstances, but for the Michigan Wolverines, the desire to prevail as a national title contender was far too great. We tell the story of their record-breaking season.

Countdown to Tokyo – U.S. Championships Preview!

662 days. That’s how much time has passed from the last time the nation’s best gymnasts came together to compete in the U.S. Championships until they meet again on the floor in Fort Worth, Texas. We present our look at the athletes and storylines that could shape the Road to Tokyo for Team USA.

2021 Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard & Uniform Challenge

This year marks our ninth annual installment of the Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard & Uniform Challenge and we are so excited to feature boys apparel for the first time! To commemorate the 2021 celebration and the XXXII Olympic Games, we selected a color palette featuring the red, white and blue to honor our own Team USA!