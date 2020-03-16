The May/June 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics features a celebration of the NCAA Seniors!
Features
Our May issue will be a special celebration of all the NCAA Seniors who did not have a chance to properly close out their career this year after the season was cut short… This issue’s dedicated to you and we hope to give a send off that celebrates your incredible journey…
Plus!
Prelude to a Championship – Your 2020 U.S. Championships Guide – Who to Watch! Predictions & More!
Our annual Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard Challenge – Olympic Edition!
SHANNON SAYS WITH SHANNON MILLER, THE INSIDE BUZZ, CHALKING UP, FREEZE FRAME, BREAKING DOWN THE CODE, PICTURE PERFECT AND MORE!!!
ShopInsideNation.com for our limited time offer: Subscribe For 3 Years and Get a FREE Love Gymnastics T!!!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!