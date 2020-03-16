The May/June 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics features a celebration of the NCAA Seniors!

Photo of Kennedi Edney (LSU) by Lloyd Smith
 

Features

Our May issue will be a special celebration of all the NCAA Seniors who did not have a chance to properly close out their career this year after the season was cut short… This issue’s dedicated to you and we hope to give a send off that celebrates your incredible journey…

Plus!

Prelude to a Championship – Your 2020 U.S. Championships Guide – Who to Watch! Predictions & More!

Our annual Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard Challenge – Olympic Edition!

SHANNON SAYS WITH SHANNON MILLER, THE INSIDE BUZZCHALKING UP, FREEZE FRAMEBREAKING DOWN THE CODEPICTURE PERFECT AND MORE!!!

