Tokyo-Bound

Tokyo Is Rising and the magic of the Games is fast-approaching! Who’s going? Who to Watch, How to Watch – We’ve got it all right here in our Special Olympic Preview Section as we present our look at the athletes and Top 10 Storylines that will shape the competition in Tokyo! Plus! A special pictorial look at Team USA!

The issue also features:

The Mental Side of the Mat By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT, MA, CSCS

This year has been a trying one for sports, from the athletes to the coaches, parents, and everyone from medical to media. Navigating training at the elite level for the Olympics is a challenge that takes meticulous planning. We do a deep-dive, including an interview with six-time national All-Around Champion Sam Mikulak.

One Last Time – Oksana Chusovitina Readies for Her Eighth and Final Olympic Games By Ashlee Buhler

At the top of the vault runway stands a Soviet gymnast who is relatively unknown on the international stage. It’s the 1991 World Championships in Indianapolis and Oksana Chusovitina, age 16, is about to make her name known. She sprints down the runway, catapults her body over the vaulting horse, soars through a front handspring pike half, and sticks the landing cold.

That was the beginning of Chusovitina’s storied career that has now spanned three decades, including 17 World Championship appearances, and a record-breaking seven trips to the Olympic Games. The story rewrites itself with each year that passes.

It’s been thirty years since that vault in Indianapolis. The end of an era is officially in sight. After Tokyo, a long chapter in the history books written by Chusovitina will come to an end. But first, there is a little more history to be made. Inside Gymnastics spoke with Chusovitina in April, together with her friend, teammate and coach Svetlana Boguinskaia, about her preparations for Tokyo and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

Over the years you have competed a lot of different skills and have five skills named after you in the code of points. Do you have a dream skill or anything you use to train but never got the chance to compete?

No, I competed everything I ever wanted—I’m good! [laughs]

How would you describe the kind of athlete you are in the gym? Are you serious and focused, or do you like to play around?

It depends on my mood. Every day I’m in a different mood and play different music in the gym. You would probably have to ask Svetlana about that!

Boguinskaia: She is extremely focused, she is a hard worker, and she is serious, but she is also funny. When there is music playing in Russian language, like a love ballad—she starts singing and her mood changes and she gives herself a little break to breathe. So, she is focused, determined and hardworking, but she’s also not afraid of being fun for everyone in the gym.