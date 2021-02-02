United By Emotion!

Russia Rises!

What Dreams Are Made Of – Suni Shines For Gold!

Our Commemorative Olympic Issue features all of the magic from Tokyo including the top storylines, stars and celebrations. Chock full of results and stats, you’ll see so much stunning photography, get the scoop on the Social Scene, the People, Places & Faces, and the Inside Buzz. It’s One for the Ages!

Arigato!

Kokorokara no kanshanokimeochi de.

In sincere gratitude.

Thank you, Japan, for being so much more than a host.

Thank you, Japan, for allowing lives to grow and souls to be nourished.

For letting people find themselves when they did not even know they were lost.

For showing a deep-seated and observable respect for your country and welcoming the world with plentiful open arms to enjoy as much of it as possible.

To the volunteers that painted the town of Tokyo with smiles and goodwill, countless masks and gloves and temperature checks and gowns, we saw your warmth and graciousness through all of these layers.

Thank you, athletes, for showing us peace and solidarity. For wishing your competitors luck, honoring them when they succeed, and supporting them when they fell. With every observation of the competition floor there were some of the same exchanges of glances – the look that means, “I know what you have been through. And, me, too.”

Sports – not just competitions, but the art of physical, mental, social and emotional aspects of athletics – has power. The power to inspire generations, cultural groups, communities and countries. The power to heal a fractured world and allow people to have faith. To hope, to cheer, to rally behind something greater than sadness and isolation.

“Sport has the power to change the world. Sports can create hope where there was once only despair.” – Nelson Mandela, you certainly were right.

Until We Meet Again in Paris…