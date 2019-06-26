The July/August 2019 issue of Inside Gymnastics features our look at Who’s Who at Championships, the latest trending topics in our Countdown to Tokyo, our annual Lovely Leotard Challenge and so much more!!!

FEATURES

Who’s Who at Championships: Ones to Watch

Who will capture the men’s and women’s crowns in Kansas City? In the women’s competition, Simone Biles has all but captured her sixth national all-around title, but there will be stars looking to break out and make their case for Stuttgart in the fall and join the conversation for Tokyo 2020. In the men’s field, will we see Sam Mikulak and Yul Moldauer go 1-2? We break it down!

Countdown to Tokyo: Top Storylines to Follow!

When we left Rio in 2016, Simone Biles was Queen and a certain King Kohei captured the all-around crown. Biles is back better than ever, but Uchimura’s future is more uncertain. We look at the trending storylines one year out from Tokyo!

Interview: Robert Andrews, M.A.

We continue our conversation with Robert Andrews of The Institute of Sports Performances about SafeSport, signs that parents and coaches should be looking for indicating their athlete(s) are in distress, and the positive coaching trends he sees together with the ones he feels, must change.
 

PLUS

Our 2019 Inside Gymnastics Lovely Leotard Challenge, John Roethlisberger breaks down the men’s field at Championships, Inside Buzz, Hot Products at Congress and more!!!

Inside Gymnastics is a bi-monthly publication

