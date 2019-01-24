The January/February 2019 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine features none other than Valorie Kondos Field, a.k.a. Miss Val, in a special tribute to the legendary coach! PLUS, we give you 7 tips for developing successful habits and 8 NCAA gymnasts to watch this season!

FEATURES

Miss Val: Writing a New Chapter

The UCLA legend is set to retire from coaching at the end of this season, but her impact will be everlasting.

Redefining the Comeback

Nearly 11 years after retiring from competitive gymnastics, Kristal Uzelac, 32, has found herself in a place she never imagined — back in the gym!

8 NCAA Gymnasts to Watch This Season

We’ve got the 411 on who to follow on the road to the NCAA Championships!

Casting Call

Searching the world for the next generation of talent for Cirque du Soleil, Charlie Burrows draws from his experience as an elite athlete and as an artist himself.

PLUS

Habits of Successful Gymnasts, POP QUIZ: Let’s Go Camping!, stunning photo features and more!

Print Version

Available in ‘Back Issues’

Digital Edition

