The January/February 2019 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine features none other than Valorie Kondos Field, a.k.a. Miss Val, in a special tribute to the legendary coach! PLUS, we give you 7 tips for developing successful habits and 8 NCAA gymnasts to watch this season!
Feature Photo by Cassandra Plavoukos
FEATURES
Miss Val: Writing a New Chapter
The UCLA legend is set to retire from coaching at the end of this season, but her impact will be everlasting.
Redefining the Comeback
Nearly 11 years after retiring from competitive gymnastics, Kristal Uzelac, 32, has found herself in a place she never imagined — back in the gym!
8 NCAA Gymnasts to Watch This Season
We’ve got the 411 on who to follow on the road to the NCAA Championships!
Casting Call
Searching the world for the next generation of talent for Cirque du Soleil, Charlie Burrows draws from his experience as an elite athlete and as an artist himself.
PLUS
Habits of Successful Gymnasts, POP QUIZ: Let’s Go Camping!, stunning photo features and more!
