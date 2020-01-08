The January/February 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics features our annual 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2020!
Photo of Sunisa Lee by Grace Chiu
Features
50 Most Artistic, Class of 2020!
Gymnastics combines aesthetic beauty with awe-inspiring skills, undisputed power and mastery of control – we pay tribute to the athletes who best exemplify these special qualities and remind us all why gymnastics is the greatest sport in the world!
Plus!
SHANNON SAYS WITH SHANNON MILLER, IN THE KNOW WITH JOHN ROETHLISBERGER, THE INSIDE BUZZ, CHALKING UP, FREEZE FRAME, BREAKING DOWN THE CODE, PICTURE PERFECT AND MORE!!!
