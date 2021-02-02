55 Most Artistic! The FEBRUARY 2021 issue of Inside Gymnastics celebrates the 55 Most Artistic “Best of the Decade”
Features
Our February 2021 issue of Inside Gymnastics features our 55 Most Artistic “Best of the Decade” pictorial!
The issue also features:
Full Circle with 1988 Olympic bronze medalist Phoebe Mills
An inside look at the all-new new virtual platform sweeping men’s NCAA competition – Virtius
Plus!
USGSA Spotlight: What You Need to Know!
+ All of our regular features including:
Chalking Up – featuring Dominique Dawes
Breaking Down the Code – featuring Simone Biles
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
The Inside Buzz
& More!!!
***Special Note to our Subscribers: We know some of you have experienced significant, frustrating delays over the past several months related to timely deliveries of your subscriptions. While we did experience both print and warehouse delays during the height of the pandemic, followed by postage delays, we are working diligently to fulfill those orders and remedy any missed orders. Please email info@insidepubs.com with your subscription delivery inquiries and concerns. We sincerely thank you for your patience and loyalty during these times and for being part of our Inside Nation!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!