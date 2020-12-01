COUNTDOWN TO TOKYO! The DECEMBER 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics celebrates the Road to 2021 and the storylines shaping the gymnastics world!
Features
The issue also features:
Olivia Dunne Looks Forward – From elite to level 10 to social media star, Olivia Dunne has finally landed in Baton Rouge!
Leading LSU – Head Coach Jay Clark’s 2020-21 season outlook and reflections on a legacy past and present.
Dashing Through Hollywood – Former WOGA Elite gymnast Glenn McCuen is blazing a trail as an actor in Los Angeles.
Our Holiday Gift Guide!
Plus!
USGSA Spotlight: Magnitude Gymnastics – Love for family, community and gymnastics brings new meaning to #MagnitudeStrong
+ All of our regular features including:
Chalking Up – Featuring Paul Juda (USA)
Breaking Down the Code – featuring Angelina Melnikova (RUS)
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
The Inside Buzz
& More!!!
