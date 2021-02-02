Dominique Dawes’ New Dream! The APRIL 2021 issue of Inside Gymnastics features an in-depth interview with the Olympic Gold Medalist, mom and new gym owner!
Features
In our April 2021 issue of Inside Gymnastics we go in-depth with three-time Olympian, gold medalist and new gym owner Dominique Dawes whose passionate drive for change is creating a safe, healthy culture at her gym in Clarksburg, MD, in the feature: “Aspiring to Inspire” Through Change – Dominique Dawes’ New Dream
“I never thought this would be a path that I would take. Not only because of the time and the financial commitment but of what I would battle, because the culture that I am pushing out there is completely the opposite culture I came from. I’ve been honest about my feelings about USA Gymnastics and about my journey. It’s not embraced. No one wants to admit that these young athletes, these minors, have been treated this way. It’s been a unique journey. It does feel like a battle, but I can feel at peace with my motivation. I know what my goal is and I feel comfortable with my kids in this beautiful sport that I truly am passionate about.” – Dominique Dawes
The issue also features:
Winter Cup Solidifies Super Hero Status: Our reflections on the competition in Indianapolis plus an interview with women’s senior champion Jordan Chiles.
Countdown to Tokyo – Take 2! – Sam Mikulak and Sunisa Lee Weigh in on the latest Games’ protocol.
Plus! An interview with Mental Performance Coach Ashley Eckermann, MS: “I go by a number of titles: sport psychology consultant, performance coach, mental skills coach, mental coach, performance psychology expert, sport injury specialist, but ultimately, I teach clients to be more competitive by learning strategies that help them cope with emotion or adversity. I help people perform stronger.”
Plus!
USGSA Spotlight: What You Need to Know!
+ All of our regular features including:
Chalking Up – featuring Nastia Liukin Cup Senior Champion Leah Smith
Breaking Down the Code – featuring Konnor McClain
Summer Camp Fashion Finds
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
The Inside Buzz
& More!!!
***Special Note to our Subscribers: We know some of you have experienced significant, frustrating delays over the past several months related to timely deliveries of your subscriptions. While we did experience both print and warehouse delays during the height of the pandemic, followed by postage delays, we are working diligently to fulfill those orders and remedy any missed orders. Please email info@insidepubs.com with your subscription delivery inquiries and concerns. We sincerely thank you for your patience and loyalty during these times and for being part of our Inside Nation!
ShopInsideNation.com for our limited time Gift Bundle offer: Subscribe For 3 Years + Gym LOVE T + Chellsie Memmel Autographed Issue – $59!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!