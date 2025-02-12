February 2025 Issue! Hezly Rivera

When Hezly Rivera was 11 years-old, she drew a vision board. A golden Eiffel Tower surrounded by purple swirls, a single golden star, with the words “2024 Olympics” written in shades of reds and blues, framing the French monument. It traveled with her from New Jersey to Texas and is a daily reminder that competing in Paris 2024 as a member of Team USA was always her dream.

In August of 2023, Rivera became the U.S. Junior National All-Around Champion. One year later, the 16 year-old could call herself an Olympic gold medalist. Competing alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles as part of the most decorated U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team in history, Rivera remains truly in awe of what she’s achieved. Walking into the Bercy Arena in Paris, surrounded by gymnastics royalty, was a full circle moment – and a new chapter in her story that was ready to write itself.

“Going from 2023 Junior National Champion to Olympic gold medalist, at just 16, is super insane, and all of my hard work finally paid off,” she said. “My teammates, my coaches, my friends, they were all a part of this. I want to thank them so much because they got me to where I am today. Obviously, it was not easy. There were many ups and downs, but I’m so thankful for them because they taught me so many lessons.

“I am so incredibly grateful for my family because I would not be here without them. I’ve moved so many times. I moved two or three times in New Jersey alone just to find a good gym, and they sacrificed everything for me. They moved houses, moved gyms. That’s so insanely hard to do, and I really give a lot of the credit to my brother as well because he had to move schools so many times. I know it’s so difficult to make friends and to be the new kid all the time. So, I’m really, really grateful for him, and he’s literally my biggest supporter.

“I’m truly, truly thankful and grateful for everything that my family has done to make my dreams come true.”